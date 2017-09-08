Just Loads Of Your Favourite Male Stars With Huge, Hunky Beards. What More D'ya Want?

We moustache you a question... Do you like these looks?

Do you ever wonder what we look for in a man? Sure, a nice personality's up there. He's gotta have a good sense of humour. All of that malarkey, but... Don't get us started on dude's with facial hair.

After the likes of Shawn Mendes have said that they're doing their hardest to grow the fluff on their chin, we thought we'd give a few of them a helping hand.

We wouldn't even blame you if you saved some of these as your phone wallpapers, 'cause... PHWOAR.

Olly Murs' beard clearly listened to his hit song 'Grow Up', 'cause it's down its fair share of growing here.

Martin Garrix. We just had to give him these look, simply because the prospect of Martin's mutton chops was too good to miss.



Justin Bieber's one of the biggest names in the music industry, so it seemed fitting we gave him the biggest beard too.

Each member of The Vamps have their own style; after all, we don't see any of them rocking this facial hair quite like James McVey.

Sigala is a showman when he hits the stage. He also puts on quite a spectacle with that there moustache wax, apparently.



He may have notoriously 'Slow Hands', but Niall Horan's hair follicles are exceptionally speedy growers.

We tried finding a beard that would make Charlie Puth look less dreamy, but we couldn't do it. This is the best we had.



And we ended on a high - with the beard connoisseur himself, Shawn Mendes. As long as you never shear-n Mendes this, we're okay.



As Shawn was the inspiration behind this piece, it was only fair we remember his incredible performance of 'Mercy'