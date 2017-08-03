There's A Mental Fan Theory Going Around That Tom Holland Is Hiding A Frog In His Mouth & No, We're Not Joking

3 August 2017, 16:56

Tom Holland frog theory

Sorry, what now?

In 2017, you can become the brunt of any form of internet joke and luckily for new Spider-Man Tom Holland, his joke is actually quite funny… and lighthearted. 

Tom, who recently starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming, has become the subject of a weird fan theory which suggests that he is hiding a frog in his mouth. 

> Zendaya Just Friend-Zoned Spider-Man's Tom Holland So Hard On Twitter That We Don't Understand How Anyone Can Think They're Dating

Tumblr user, opposume, wrote a text post which suggests that the English actor is hiding a frog inside of his mouth at all times. 

Tom Holland fan theoy

This then meant that other Tumblr users jumped on the bandwagon to further demonstrate this point. 

The post has gone viral and we’re just gonna leave the responses here because they are a seriously good read.

http://fruitmeats.tumblr.com/post/163491763389/opossume-ok-tom-holland-is-cute-and-all-but-he
https://thefroginsidetomhollandsmouth.tumblr.com/post/163619914888
https://thefroginsidetomhollandsmouth.tumblr.com/post/163586455728/thomashollxnds-look-hes-been-hiding-the-frog
https://thefroginsidetomhollandsmouth.tumblr.com/post/163623198718/spideychelle-romanogers-stylishirish-she
https://quackmom.tumblr.com/post/163628442968
https://tomhollandhollaatme.tumblr.com/post/163588248213/ohmyfuhdjosos-i-need-to-stop
https://tomhollandhollaatme.tumblr.com/post/163621134728/never-let-me-near-a-photo-editing-app-ever-again

Remember when Tom popped into Capital and he talked all about those nude scenes?

Spider-Man Tom Hollands Talks ALL Things Nudity & Sex Scenes

Well, well, well!

00:48

