There's A Mental Fan Theory Going Around That Tom Holland Is Hiding A Frog In His Mouth & No, We're Not Joking

Sorry, what now?

In 2017, you can become the brunt of any form of internet joke and luckily for new Spider-Man Tom Holland, his joke is actually quite funny… and lighthearted.

Tom, who recently starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming, has become the subject of a weird fan theory which suggests that he is hiding a frog in his mouth.

Tumblr user, opposume, wrote a text post which suggests that the English actor is hiding a frog inside of his mouth at all times.

This then meant that other Tumblr users jumped on the bandwagon to further demonstrate this point.

The post has gone viral and we’re just gonna leave the responses here because they are a seriously good read.

Remember when Tom popped into Capital and he talked all about those nude scenes?