The Ex On The Beach Line Up's Been 'Revealed' & Fireworks Are Guaranteed With These Lot

Well that's us sorted with some incredible TV for a while then!

Every single time Ex On The Beach roles around, you can guarantee a few things - explosive arguments, NSFW behaviour and love triangles galore. So as you can imagine, we're delighted that the new series of the show isn't too far away!

The one thing we need to make a memorable series though is a brilliant cast and from if recent reports are accurate, it looks as though we're about to get the most lively group of villa residents we've ever had.

So let's take a look at all the lovely ladies and gents who are reported to be entering the villa this time round...

A post shared by Ex On The Beach (@mtvex) onMar 21, 2017 at 4:01pm PDT

Sam Reece

Having formerly dated Stephanie Davis, Sam was thrust into the public spotlight when his then GF Steph cheated on him during her stint on Celebrity Big Brother with Jeremy McConnell. Steph has already said she won't be heading out to the villa, so it'll be interesting to see which of his exes do join the show.

He seems to be in a relationship currently, so we're not sure how all that's gonna work!

A post shared by Sam Reece (@samreece7) onMar 24, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

Chloe Ferry

The Geordie Shore star made an appearance on Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year and so a turn in the villa would see her take part in yet another reality show. Always ready to cause chaos wherever she goes, Chloe will make a very lively addition to the show.

A post shared by Chloe Ferry (@chloegshore1) onMar 4, 2017 at 12:22pm PST

Marty McKenna

Another Geordie Shore star who is set to join the villa, Marty has had an on/off relationship with Chloe in the past - could he be joining the the group when the Tablet Of Terror shows up or will he be one of the originals? He's already appeared on the show twice in the past, so Marty should be a pro by now, right?

A post shared by Marty Mack (@marty_gshore) onDec 28, 2016 at 2:27pm PST

Max Morley

As a former winner of rival show Love Island, Max has got the pedigree to be a success on EOTB. He's previously dated the likes of Charlotte Crosby and Zara Holland, so fans will be keeping their fingers crossed that one or both of those turn up on the beach at some point.

A post shared by Max Morley (@maxmorley77) onDec 16, 2016 at 9:10am PST

Leonie and Che McSorley

The glamour model twins have reportedly been signed up to bring a bit of glam to the show this time around. They're not massively in the public eye at the moment, but a spell on the show would certainly boost their profiles.

A post shared by L E O N I E (@leoniemcsorley) onApr 4, 2017 at 7:07am PDT

Jordan Wright

He's previously dated Vicky Pattison, so Jordan has been up close and personal with a reality star in the past, meaning he should be all set for his time in the Ex On The Beach villa. We're not holding our breath about Vicky surprising him though.

A post shared by Jordan Wright (@jordanwrights) onMar 13, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

Georgia Crone

Georgia is a friend of Celebrity Big Brother star Chloe Khan and has previously modelled for Geordie Shore stars Scotty T, Gaz Beadle and Aaron Chalmers' brand ASG. There's no word on which of the Liverpool residents exes would join her on the show though.

A post shared by Georgia Crone (@georgiaatlantac) onFeb 18, 2017 at 5:34am PST

Sydney Longmuir

Another name who is reported to be heading onto the show is Sydney Longuir. Like Bradley, she hasn't been in the public eye before, so will be a very interesting watch as we've got no idea what she might do!

A post shared by Sydney Longmuir (@sydneylongmuirx) onApr 22, 2017 at 2:17pm PDT

The show is set to get underway in the Summer and we're literally counting down the days until it begins. With these lot in the frame, we're expecting fireworks from day one!

