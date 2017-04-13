A Mystery Illness Has Infected The Cast Of Ex On The Beach Meaning Filming Has Had To Be Pulled

Trouble in paradise... and it's not even from the exes coming out of the water.

Filming for the latest season of Ex On The Beach has been called off due to a mystery illness striking down the islanders.

MTV staff were forced to fly the cast home after the illness spread suddenly through the villa.

So far there haven't been any specific details released about exactly what the illness is or when the filming will be able to get restarted, but with each series becoming more explosive than the last, we hope they can get back out to the villa soon.

The seventh series of the show was confirmed after rumours began circulating that Jeremy McConnell had signed up for the series. However, his place was put in jeopardy when he was arrested on suspicion of assaulting Stephanie Davis.

He was later dropped from the line up.

