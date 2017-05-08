Emma Watson Is Getting Slammed By Fans For Her 'Annoying' Acceptance Speech Over The First Gender-Neutral MTV Award

8 May 2017, 15:16

Emma Watson Acceptance Speech

People are NOT happy.

Emma Watson won the first gender-neutral prize at the MTV TV and Movie Awards over the weekend. 

The Harry Potter actress picked up the award for her portrayal of Belle in Beauty & The Beast and in her acceptance speech declared it “very meaningful”. 

> Emma Watson Has Shared Her Ideas For Beauty & The Beast 2 But We're Just Not Convinced

WATCH: Emma Watson Accepts Award For Best Actor

03:45

In the first award that groups female and male actors together, she beat male stars James McAvoy and Hugh Jackman to the award. 

Taking to the stage to pick up the award, she was overcome with emotion and commented, “The first acting award… that doesn’t separate nominees based on their sex says something about how we perceive the human experience. MTV’s move to create a genderless award for acting will mean something different to everyone."

"But to me it indicates that acting is about the ability to put yourself in someone else’s shoes and that doesn’t need to be separated into two different categories”.

The MTV TV and Movie Awards isn’t actually the first major awards ceremony to introduce gender-neutral categories. Back in 2011, the Grammy Awards scrapped the male and female categories. 

However, not everyone met Emma’s enthusiasm and some people weren’t impressed.

You May Also Like...

WATCH: Emma Watson's Harry Potter Outtakes

01:36

Trending On Capital FM

Bella Hadid break up lessons

8 Of The Most Important Break-Up Lessons To Learn From Bella Hadid

POTW 8th may Stormzy and Adele

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Zayn Malik is in a wheelchair and no one knows why

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Justin Bieber 'Despacito' Remix

This Week's Top 10 (7th May 2017)

Fashion Moments

This Week's 7 MOST-TALKED About Fashion Moments (6th May)

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 11
    Ciao Adios artwork
    Ciao Adios
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  2. 12
    Shape Of You (Remix) artwork
    Shape Of You (Remix)
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  3. 13
    No More Sad Songs artwork
    No More Sad Songs
    Little Mix feat. Machine Gun Kelly
    itunes
  4. 14
    The Cure artwork
    The Cure
    Lady Gaga
    itunes
  5. 15
    That's What I Like artwork
    That's What I Like
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  6. 16
    Solo Dance artwork
    Solo Dance
    Martin Jensen
    itunes
  7. 17
    Something Just Like This artwork
    Something Just Like This
    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
    itunes
  8. 18
    Attention artwork
    Attention
    Charlie Puth
    itunes
  9. 19
    It Ain't Me artwork
    It Ain't Me
    Kygo feat. Selena Gomez
    itunes
  10. 20
    Human (Rudimental Remix) artwork
    Human (Rudimental Remix)
    Rag'n'Bone Man
    itunes
  11. 21
    Issues artwork
    Issues
    Julia Michaels
    itunes
  12. 22
    Stay artwork
    Stay
    Zedd feat. Alessia Cara
    itunes
  13. 23
    Bon Appetit artwork
    Bon Appetit
    Katy Perry feat. Migos
    itunes
  14. 24
    No Promises artwork
    No Promises
    Cheat Codes feat. Demi Lovato
    itunes
  15. 25
    Passionfruit artwork
    Passionfruit
    Drake
    itunes
  16. 26
    First Time artwork
    First Time
    Kygo feat Ellie Goulding
    itunes
  17. 27
    Unforgettable artwork
    Unforgettable
    French Montana feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  18. 28
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  19. 29
    Chained To The Rhythm artwork
    Chained To The Rhythm
    Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley
    itunes
  20. 30
    Castle On The Hill (Country Club Martini Crew Remix) artwork
    Castle On The Hill (Country Club Martini Crew Remix)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  21. 31
    Still Got Time artwork
    Still Got Time
    ZAYN feat. PartyNextDoor
    itunes
  22. 32
    Green Light artwork
    Green Light
    Lorde
    itunes
  23. 33
    Middle Of The Night
    The Vamps & Martin Jensen
    itunes
  24. 34
    Did You See artwork
    Did You See
    J Hus
    itunes
  25. 35
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  26. 36
    Slide artwork
    Slide
    Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean & Migos
    itunes
  27. 37
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  28. 38
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  29. 39
    I Feel It Coming artwork
    I Feel It Coming
    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
    itunes
  30. 40
    Hard Times
    Paramore
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site