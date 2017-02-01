WATCH: You Will NOT Be Able To Un-See Ellen DeGeneres & Jamie Dornan’s 50 Shades Spoof

Now Playing
1 February 2017, 11:47
Well, this has been burned into our brains forever, thanks.
50 Shades Darker is just days away from being released, but we reckon this is even better than the real thing – Ellen DeGeneres and Jamie Dornan’s spoof 50 Shades parody will have you in stitches.
WATCH: Ellen And Jamie Dornan's '50 Shades Darkest' Sketch
02:48
Taking on the role of a sexy Staples stationery store employee (with a totally believable cleavage… ahem), Ellen seduced Jamie with some interesting props including some sticky tape and a stapler… ouch.
Jamie – who’d recently shaved off his hair – was given a VERY realistic wig for the sketch – but the look of fear on his face as Ellen whipped out her hand-crank pencil sharpener was definitely genuine.
Don’t say we didn’t warn you – this can NEVER be unseen!
