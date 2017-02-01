WATCH: You Will NOT Be Able To Un-See Ellen DeGeneres & Jamie Dornan’s 50 Shades Spoof

Well, this has been burned into our brains forever, thanks.

50 Shades Darker is just days away from being released, but we reckon this is even better than the real thing – Ellen DeGeneres and Jamie Dornan’s spoof 50 Shades parody will have you in stitches.

WATCH: Ellen And Jamie Dornan's '50 Shades Darkest' Sketch 02:48

Taking on the role of a sexy Staples stationery store employee (with a totally believable cleavage… ahem), Ellen seduced Jamie with some interesting props including some sticky tape and a stapler… ouch.

Jamie – who’d recently shaved off his hair – was given a VERY realistic wig for the sketch – but the look of fear on his face as Ellen whipped out her hand-crank pencil sharpener was definitely genuine.

Don’t say we didn’t warn you – this can NEVER be unseen!