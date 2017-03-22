WATCH: Ellen DeGeneres Dislocated Her Finger & The Story Of How It Happened Is Amazing
22 March 2017, 16:12
Oh Ellen!
When we heard that Ellen DeGeneres had dislocated her finger, we wondered exactly how she'd managed it and guessed that, because it's her, there had to be a funny story behind it.
It turns out, we were absolutely right and Ellen re-telling the story is brilliant.
WATCH: James Corden & Ellen DeGeneres Singing Taylor Swift & Bieber Makes Us Want Their Own Carpool Karaoke
Check out this x-ray of Ellen's finger to see just how much damage she did...
This is my finger. Seriously. Find out what happened tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/oy4sAyvPDN— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 21, 2017
Now watch Ellen describe exactly what happened and how she managed to end up in A&E...
Not one to see the negative side of things though, Ellen was only looking at positives and posted this cheeky tweet after the whole thing...
I broke my finger, but at least I have a story to tell. https://t.co/bXH7ZlfiAc pic.twitter.com/kH5FDWfZbX— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 21, 2017
Fans were fully behind the TV star and shared their messages of support for her on Twitter...
@TheEllenShow you're a strong woman, Ellen. We hope it heals soon— Jenn (@jeni_sha15) March 21, 2017
@TheEllenShow get well soon— Aamir Khan (@susmitchakrabo1) March 21, 2017
@TheEllenShow Wishing you a speedy recovery. Glad you're able to laugh about it now.— Karen (@loveimzadi) March 22, 2017
Oh Ellen what are you like. We hope your finger mends quickly!
You may also like...
WATCH: Ellen And Jamie Dornan's '50 Shades Darkest' Sketch
02:48
Trending On Capital FM
Hottest Photos
- Top Ten
- 11 - 20
- 21 - 30
- 31 - 40
-
1
-
2
-
3
-
4
-
5Solo DanceMartin Jensenitunes
-
6
-
7Chained To The RhythmKaty Perry feat. Skip Marleyitunes
-
8StayZedd feat. Alessia Caraitunes
-
9
-
10You Don't Know MeJax Jones feat. Rayeitunes
-
11Scared of the DarkStepsitunes
-
12
-
13
-
14
-
15It Ain't MeKygo feat. Selena Gomezitunes
-
16SlideCalvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean & Migositunes
-
17
-
18Play That SongTrainitunes
-
19
-
20I Feel It ComingThe Weeknd feat. Daft Punkitunes
-
21
-
22RockabyeClean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne Marieitunes
-
23
-
24
-
25
-
26IssuesJulia Michaelsitunes
-
27
-
28
-
29
-
30Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)Starleyitunes
-
31PlacesMartin Solveig feat. Ina Wroldsenitunes
-
32Shape Of You (Remix)Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzyitunes
-
33
-
34Green LightLordeitunes
-
35
-
36Big For Your BootsStormzyitunes
-
37No FraudsNicki Minaj feat. Drake & Lil Wayneitunes
-
38
-
39
-
40
- Top Ten
- 11 - 20
- 21 - 30
- 31 - 40