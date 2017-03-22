WATCH: Ellen DeGeneres Dislocated Her Finger & The Story Of How It Happened Is Amazing

Oh Ellen!

When we heard that Ellen DeGeneres had dislocated her finger, we wondered exactly how she'd managed it and guessed that, because it's her, there had to be a funny story behind it.

It turns out, we were absolutely right and Ellen re-telling the story is brilliant.

Check out this x-ray of Ellen's finger to see just how much damage she did...

This is my finger. Seriously. Find out what happened tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/oy4sAyvPDN — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 21, 2017

Now watch Ellen describe exactly what happened and how she managed to end up in A&E...

Not one to see the negative side of things though, Ellen was only looking at positives and posted this cheeky tweet after the whole thing...

I broke my finger, but at least I have a story to tell. https://t.co/bXH7ZlfiAc pic.twitter.com/kH5FDWfZbX — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 21, 2017

Fans were fully behind the TV star and shared their messages of support for her on Twitter...

@TheEllenShow you're a strong woman, Ellen. We hope it heals soon — Jenn (@jeni_sha15) March 21, 2017

@TheEllenShow get well soon — Aamir Khan (@susmitchakrabo1) March 21, 2017

@TheEllenShow Wishing you a speedy recovery. Glad you're able to laugh about it now. — Karen (@loveimzadi) March 22, 2017

Oh Ellen what are you like. We hope your finger mends quickly!

You may also like...