WATCH: Ellen DeGeneres Dislocated Her Finger & The Story Of How It Happened Is Amazing

22 March 2017, 16:12

Ellen DeGeneres

Oh Ellen!

When we heard that Ellen DeGeneres had dislocated her finger, we wondered exactly how she'd managed it and guessed that, because it's her, there had to be a funny story behind it.

It turns out, we were absolutely right and Ellen re-telling the story is brilliant.

WATCH: James Corden & Ellen DeGeneres Singing Taylor Swift & Bieber Makes Us Want Their Own Carpool Karaoke

Check out this x-ray of Ellen's finger to see just how much damage she did...

Now watch Ellen describe exactly what happened and how she managed to end up in A&E...

Not one to see the negative side of things though, Ellen was only looking at positives and posted this cheeky tweet after the whole thing...

Fans were fully behind the TV star and shared their messages of support for her on Twitter...

Oh Ellen what are you like. We hope your finger mends quickly!

