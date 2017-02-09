WATCH: These Models Went Viral With Brutal Pranks You Could Only Ever Do To Your Closest BFF

9 February 2017, 16:42

The 83 Squad Facebook Video

They go by the name of 'The 83 Squad' and they literally take no prisoners.

Who's got a friend who always goes just that one prank too far...well this group of models are basically a collective of those types of people and it looks like hell!

The girls went viral with their most recent video attracting an incredible 7 MILLION views in the space of just two days.

WATCH: Reggie N Bollie Pranked Roman Kemp's Mum Over FaceTime And Actually She Started Crying!

 

WATCH: Girls' Prank Videos Go Viral

00:50

In the clip the girls go OTT with an airhorn, waste endless cartons of milk and even have no problem pulling down one another's skirts!

The girls hail from Australia and are a group of seven models who make viral videos, post gorgeous selfies but have no shame in constantly making fun of themselves.

The 83 Squad

PIC: The 83 Squad/Instagram

WATCH: Demi Lovato Goes Undercover To Prank Lovatics, But Did She Just Throw Shade At Selena Gomez?!

The ladies' pranks had gotten so out of control that their original Instagram account actually got deleted!

 

OUR NEW INSTAGRAM - WE GOT DELETED

A video posted by eighty83three (@eighty83threeofficial) onJan 18, 2017 at 6:05pm PST

You may also like...

Little Mix Pranked Roman And It's INCREDIBLE!

03:33

Trending On Capital FM

Orange Is The New black

Orange Is The New Black Season 5: What We Know So Far Incl. Release Date, Cast & Spoilers

Taylor Swift

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Kylie Jenner and Tyga cosy up on holiday

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Lady Gaga Houston Airbnb

Celebrity Airbnbs: 16 Homes To Rent If You Want To Feel Like An A-Lister

Zayn and Taylor Swift I Don't Wanna Live Forever

This Week's Top 10 (5th February 2017)

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  3. 3
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  4. 4
    Be The One artwork
    Be The One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  5. 5
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  6. 6
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever artwork
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever
    ZAYN & Taylor Swift
    itunes
  7. 7
    Play That Song artwork
    Play That Song
    Train
    itunes
  8. 8
    Paris artwork
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
    itunes
  9. 9
    Big For Your Boots artwork
    Big For Your Boots
    Stormzy
    itunes
  10. 10
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site