WATCH: These Models Went Viral With Brutal Pranks You Could Only Ever Do To Your Closest BFF

They go by the name of 'The 83 Squad' and they literally take no prisoners.

Who's got a friend who always goes just that one prank too far...well this group of models are basically a collective of those types of people and it looks like hell!

The girls went viral with their most recent video attracting an incredible 7 MILLION views in the space of just two days.

WATCH: Girls' Prank Videos Go Viral 00:50

In the clip the girls go OTT with an airhorn, waste endless cartons of milk and even have no problem pulling down one another's skirts!

The girls hail from Australia and are a group of seven models who make viral videos, post gorgeous selfies but have no shame in constantly making fun of themselves.

PIC: The 83 Squad/Instagram

The ladies' pranks had gotten so out of control that their original Instagram account actually got deleted!

OUR NEW INSTAGRAM - WE GOT DELETED A video posted by eighty83three (@eighty83threeofficial) onJan 18, 2017 at 6:05pm PST

