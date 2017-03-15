This Guy's Driving License Has His Primary School Photo On It & It's Ruining His Life

15 March 2017, 15:50

Driving License Fail

He's not kidding around either!

When you reach the age of 17, one of the most exciting things is getting your first provisional driving license. After passing your test, a full license follows and you'll inevitably use that license as ID for the next ten years until it gets renewed.

For Charles Wade-Palmer though, his ID is probably not something he's going to be able to use for the next ten years as it's got his primary school photo on it!

The 17 Celeb Faceswaps That You HAVE To See

The 22 year old from Birmingham sent in the youthful pic when he first applied for his provisional license (not totally sure why he didn't use a more recent photo), but when he renewed his license recently, the DVLA reused that same photo rather than updating it with the new one he'd sent in.

Check out Charles with his license below...

Charles Wade-Palmer

Picture: Caters

Speaking to The Metro about the situation, Charles said, "It’s ridiculous. People have said I look as young as five, and they’re stunned when I show them what I’ve been using as ID for the last four, nearly five years."

"Shop assistants will generally see the funny side of it, but it’s fair to say bouncers less so – they often demand a second form of ID, which I’ve even used my library card for."

If the DVLA won't allow him to change the picture he'll now be stuck with it until 2021!

In a similar ID picture mistake story, Jose Pacheco from Mississippi had his driving license authorised with not only himself in the pic but also a female comapniion too!

How do these things slip through the net!?

You may also like...

WATCH: Louisa Johnson Singing Boring Tweets

02:09

Trending On Capital FM

Pretty Little Liars Quiz

We've Added Up How Much 'A' Has Spent On Torturing The Pretty Little Liars Girls & It's A LOT
Kim Kardashian presents an award

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Little Mix on set of their new video for 'No More

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Beyonce Photoshop Image

PhotoFLOPs! 14 Stars Caught Editing Their Instagram Pictures Using Photoshop

Fashion Moments 10th March

This Week's 8 MOST-TALKED About Fashion Moments (10th March)

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Galway Girl artwork
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Something Just Like This artwork
    Something Just Like This
    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
    itunes
  3. 3
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  4. 4
    Solo Dance artwork
    Solo Dance
    Martin Jensen
    itunes
  5. 5
    Chained To The Rhythm artwork
    Chained To The Rhythm
    Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley
    itunes
  6. 6
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  7. 7
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  8. 8
    Scared of the Dark artwork
    Scared of the Dark
    Steps
    itunes
  9. 9
    Ciao Adios artwork
    Ciao Adios
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  10. 10
    Play That Song artwork
    Play That Song
    Train
    itunes
  11. 11
    Shape Of You (Remix) artwork
    Shape Of You (Remix)
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  12. 12
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  13. 13
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  14. 14
    It Ain't Me artwork
    It Ain't Me
    Kygo feat. Selena Gomez
    itunes
  15. 15
    Slide artwork
    Slide
    Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean & Migos
    itunes
  16. 16
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  17. 17
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  18. 18
    Scared To Be Lonely artwork
    Scared To Be Lonely
    Martin Garrix feat. Dua Lipa
    itunes
  19. 19
    Paris artwork
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
    itunes
  20. 20
    Cold artwork
    Cold
    Maroon 5 feat. Future
    itunes
  21. 21
    Be The One artwork
    Be The One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  22. 22
    I Feel It Coming artwork
    I Feel It Coming
    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
    itunes
  23. 23
    September Song artwork
    September Song
    JP Cooper
    itunes
  24. 24
    How Would You Feel (Paean) artwork
    How Would You Feel (Paean)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  25. 25
    Safe Inside artwork
    Safe Inside
    James Arthur
    itunes
  26. 26
    Green Light artwork
    Green Light
    Lorde
    itunes
  27. 27
    Stay artwork
    Stay
    Zedd feat. Alessia Cara
    itunes
  28. 28
    That's What I Like artwork
    That's What I Like
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  29. 29
    Supermarket Flowers artwork
    Supermarket Flowers
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  30. 30
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  31. 31
    No More Sad Songs artwork
    No More Sad Songs
    Little Mix feat. Machine Gun Kelly
    itunes
  32. 32
    Big For Your Boots artwork
    Big For Your Boots
    Stormzy
    itunes
  33. 33
    Happier artwork
    Happier
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  34. 34
    Dive artwork
    Dive
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  35. 35
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever artwork
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever
    ZAYN & Taylor Swift
    itunes
  36. 36
    No Lie artwork
    No Lie
    Sean Paul feat. Dua Lipa
    itunes
  37. 37
    What Do I Know? artwork
    What Do I Know?
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  38. 38
    Skin artwork
    Skin
    Rag'n'Bone Man
    itunes
  39. 39
    Text From Your Ex artwork
    Text From Your Ex
    Tinie Tempah feat. Tinashe
    itunes
  40. 40
    Can't Stop The Feeling artwork
    Can't Stop The Feeling
    Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site