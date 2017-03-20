Drake Opened Up About His 'Relationship' With J Lo & It's More Emotional Than We Feared

20 March 2017, 17:39

Drake & J Lo

Grab your tissues cos this one's about to get emosh!

If you hadn't heard, Drake has released a brand new project called 'More Life' and right now the entire planet seems infatuated with it.

The 22 tracks on the release span various genres and features a number of different artists, but one artist who is seemingly missing is Jennifer Lopez.

15 Artists You Might Get To See At Drake's OVO Fest In London

The two were rumoured to be dating after they shared cuddled up pics on Instagram over the last few months and after a tracklist for the project revealed that J Lo was set to appear on a song (this later turned out to be fake), everyone was confused when she didn't.

But whilst J Lo may not have any vocals featured on 'More Life', she did make it to the release in a couple of other ways and that is where Drake opens up about the relationship.

On the opening track, 'Free Smoke', Drizzy drops the line, ”I drunk text J-Lo / Old number, so it bounce back", which kinda speaks for itself to be honest. Why would you do that to poor Drake, Jen!?

But whilst this reference to their relationship is heard on a more hard-hitting rap track, the next reference to 'Jenny From The Block' is far more sincere and subliminal.

Drake and Jennifer Lopez Instagram

Picture: Instagram

In fact, the track 'Teenage Fever' directly samples J Lo's classic track 'If You Had My Love' and when you consider that the content of the track is about Drake getting back at a former lover who didn't appreciate him, it gets pretty deep.

"You're to blame for what we coulda been cos look at what we are" is just one lyric that gives us an insight into Drake's thoughts on what many people believe is that relationship with J Lo.

Drizzy also appears to reference their age gap and the buzz of a young, fresh relationship with the lyric, "This s**t feels like teenage fever / I'm not scared of it, she ain't either" and tbh the fact that they're now no longer 'dating' (or whatever it was) makes us feel a bit sad inside.

 

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) onDec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

Jen has since moved on and is now dating baseball star Alex Rodriguez, so it seems like she's not too caught up over the whole thing anyway!

You may also like...

Drake's Dad Just Gave Us ANOTHER Reason As To Why Drake's The Nicest Guy Going!

(As if we needed any more reasons...)

00:48

Trending On Capital FM

Chris Clark, Jesy Nelson and his ex, Amber

Hang On. Did Chris Clark's Ex Girlfriend Just Shade New Girlfriend Jesy Nelson On Twitter?

Little Mix

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards cosied

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Kim Kardashian presents an award

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Fashion Moments 18th March

This Week's 7 MOST-TALKED About Fashion Moments (18th March)

Lookalikes fail

12 Times Fans Have Awkwardly Mistaken Normal People For Celebrities & Got Selfies!

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Galway Girl artwork
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Symphony artwork
    Symphony
    Clean Bandit & Zara Larsson
    itunes
  3. 3
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  4. 4
    Ciao Adios artwork
    Ciao Adios
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  5. 5
    Solo Dance artwork
    Solo Dance
    Martin Jensen
    itunes
  6. 6
    Something Just Like This artwork
    Something Just Like This
    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
    itunes
  7. 7
    Chained To The Rhythm artwork
    Chained To The Rhythm
    Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley
    itunes
  8. 8
    Stay artwork
    Stay
    Zedd feat. Alessia Cara
    itunes
  9. 9
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  10. 10
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  11. 11
    Scared of the Dark artwork
    Scared of the Dark
    Steps
    itunes
  12. 12
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag'n'Bone Man
    itunes
  13. 13
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  14. 14
    Scared To Be Lonely artwork
    Scared To Be Lonely
    Martin Garrix feat. Dua Lipa
    itunes
  15. 15
    It Ain't Me artwork
    It Ain't Me
    Kygo feat. Selena Gomez
    itunes
  16. 16
    Slide artwork
    Slide
    Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean & Migos
    itunes
  17. 17
    Best Behaviour artwork
    Best Behaviour
    Louisa Johnson
    itunes
  18. 18
    Play That Song artwork
    Play That Song
    Train
    itunes
  19. 19
    Paris artwork
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
    itunes
  20. 20
    I Feel It Coming artwork
    I Feel It Coming
    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
    itunes
  21. 21
    Be The One artwork
    Be The One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  22. 22
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & ...
    itunes
  23. 23
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  24. 24
    That's What I Like artwork
    That's What I Like
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  25. 25
    Cold artwork
    Cold
    Maroon 5 feat. Future
    itunes
  26. 26
    Issues artwork
    Issues
    Julia Michaels
    itunes
  27. 27
    Waterfall artwork
    Waterfall
    Stargate feat. Pink & Sia
    itunes
  28. 28
    Safe Inside artwork
    Safe Inside
    James Arthur
    itunes
  29. 29
    September Song artwork
    September Song
    JP Cooper
    itunes
  30. 30
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  31. 31
    Places artwork
    Places
    Martin Solveig feat. Ina Wroldsen
    itunes
  32. 32
    Shape Of You (Remix) artwork
    Shape Of You (Remix)
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  33. 33
    Supermarket Flowers artwork
    Supermarket Flowers
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  34. 34
    Green Light artwork
    Green Light
    Lorde
    itunes
  35. 35
    How Would You Feel (Paean) artwork
    How Would You Feel (Paean)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  36. 36
    Big For Your Boots artwork
    Big For Your Boots
    Stormzy
    itunes
  37. 37
    No Frauds artwork
    No Frauds
    Nicki Minaj feat. Drake & Lil Wayne
    itunes
  38. 38
    I Would Like artwork
    I Would Like
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  39. 39
    No Lie artwork
    No Lie
    Sean Paul feat. Dua Lipa
    itunes
  40. 40
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever artwork
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever
    ZAYN & Taylor Swift
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site