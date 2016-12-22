How Much David Beckham Earned Every Day Last Year Will Make You Rethink Your Life

22 December 2016, 16:01

David Beckham

Clue – it’s probably about three times what you earn a year. PER DAY.

It’s no secret the Beckhams are super rich, but you might just have to take a seat before we tell you how much David Beckham earned per day last year, despite officially being in retirement. 

Yep, he raked in a colossal £71,000 PER DAY. Seventy one THOUSAND pounds every single day of the year.

A New WhatsApp Update Will Let You Delete & Edit Messages AFTER You've Sent Them!

The former England football captain made more than £8.6million last year through his firm Seven Global LLP – which he only set up in May, so not even a full year - which looks after sales of his clothing, fragrance and accessories lines.

So all in all it works out around three time more than most people earn per YEAR, every… single… day.

David is also worth a huge £508million, despite being retired and an insider told The Sun, “There is no stopping Brand Beckham. Even though he has long retired from football David’s empire keeps on growing.

“He is a savvy businessman and surrounds himself with like-minded people. The latest figures are staggering but it’s no real surprise.”

Where’s that football – it’s never too late to learn and go pro, is it? Is it?!!

37 Christmas Presents Every Nineties Kid Begged For...

Cruz Beckham - 'If Everyday Was Christmas'

Official Music Video

03:13

Trending On Capital FM

Shawn Mendes Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Watch ALL The Live Performances From The Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Cheryl

Cheryl Shows Off An Even Bigger ‘Pregnancy Bump’ As She Visits Kimberley Walsh’s New Baby

Cheryl

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Mac Miller posts sweet photo of Ariana Grande doin

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Christmas Jumpers

The 8 Celebrities Who Make Pulling Off A Christmas Jumper Look Easy

Capital's A-Z Of 2016

Capital's A-Z Of 2016

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  2. 2
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  3. 3
    When Christmas Comes Around artwork
    When Christmas Comes Around
    Matt Terry
    itunes
  4. 4
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  5. 5
    I Would Like artwork
    I Would Like
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  6. 6
    Just Hold On artwork
    Just Hold On
    Louis Tomlinson And Steve Aoki
    itunes
  7. 7
    I Feel It Coming artwork
    I Feel It Coming
    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
    itunes
  8. 8
    24K Magic artwork
    24K Magic
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  9. 9
    Black Beatles artwork
    Black Beatles
    Rae Sremmurd
    itunes
  10. 10
    Love My Life artwork
    Love My Life
    Robbie Williams
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site