13 Daily Struggles That Only Night People With Early Alarms Will Understand (Listen Up Roman!)

Now Playing
Human (Rudimental Remix) Rag N Bone Man Download 'Human (Rudimental Remix)' on iTunes
21 April 2017, 15:20
This one we are dedicating to our new breakfast presenter, Roman Kemp. Enjoy the transition from your evening show to the breakfast shift Ro.
Is there anything worse than the sound of your dreaded alarm going off in the mornings? Particularly if you have an iPhone… that sound… my god, it haunts us.
Seriously though, if we ever hear that ring during the day, we literally shudder.
But what’s worse than the alarm is when you’re a night owl having to get up early… normally for work. So, to those people who get up with a spring in their step looking flawless and out of a Hollywood movie, we salute you and hate you in equal measure.
Can I not call in sick? No one would know I was up until 4am…
Oh, crap. I tweeted at 4am saying that I was binge watching Pretty Little Liars.
What's my relationship status? Well, I’m in a really committed relationship with my bed.
Why couldn’t bed be this welcoming at 3am when I was attempting to go to bed?
And your eyes feel like you’ve just gone 10 rounds with Mike Tyson.
THE LIGHT. SO BRIGHT. TOO BRIGHT. CAN’T SEE. I THINK I’M PERMANENTLY BLIND.
NO. I don’t care that I haven’t brushed my hair and NO, I don't care that I couldn’t be bothered to take my make-up off last night.
JUST BE THANKFUL I’M OUT OF BED.
See that 5am alarm? I set that so I could attempt to go to the gym before work.
See this? This is a WhatsApp message that I sent to my BFF at 4am when I couldn’t sleep BECAUSE I’M SUCH A NIGHT PERSON.
SERIOUSLY THOUGH, can you move the F down the carriage?!
aka a tube strike. amiright?
Seriously, IDGAF what you did at the weekend until I’m at least three cups of coffee in, k?
Who the hell wants to sit in a boardroom at 9am anyway!?
No one understands you like coffee does.
Weekends are your favourite not because you have exciting plans but because you can spend ALL. DAY. IN. BED.
Zedd feat. Alessia Cara - 'Stay'
Official Music Video
03:33