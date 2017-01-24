This Dad & Daughter's Beautiful Duet Of 'You've Got A Friend In Me' Left Us In Absolute Bits

You've Got a Friend In Me - LIVE Performance by 4-year-old Claire Ryann and Dad 02:26

The internet's just found it's next lil' star.

And she goes by the name of Claire Ryann. At the age of just 4 years old, she's got quite a talent.

Along with her dad, Dave Cross, they've performed the most incredible duet of the Toy Story classic.

In less than a week the video has amassed nearly 2 million views on YouTube and thousands of shares on Facebook.

One user on YouTube commented asking, 'Did anyone else cry?' And the answer is most definitely yes, including us.

You May Also Like