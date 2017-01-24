This Dad & Daughter's Beautiful Duet Of 'You've Got A Friend In Me' Left Us In Absolute Bits

Now Playing
You've Got a Friend In Me - LIVE Performance by 4-year-old Claire Ryann and Dad
The internet's just found it's next lil' star.
And she goes by the name of Claire Ryann. At the age of just 4 years old, she's got quite a talent.
Along with her dad, Dave Cross, they've performed the most incredible duet of the Toy Story classic.
In less than a week the video has amassed nearly 2 million views on YouTube and thousands of shares on Facebook.
One user on YouTube commented asking, 'Did anyone else cry?' And the answer is most definitely yes, including us.
