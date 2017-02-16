This Dad & His Daughter Just Won Over The Internet With Their Adorable Beauty & The Beast Photo Shoot

16 February 2017, 14:08

Beauty And The Beast Instagram Josh Rossi

And the prize for Dad of the year goes to Josh Rossi for turning his daughter into an actual princess!

Dads are just awesome aren't they. Lending you a tenner every now and then, giving you lifts wherever you want and setting up an entire Disney photo shoot purely for a picture or two...umm hang on, what was that last one?

Photographer Josh Rossi bought his daughter Nellee a custom fitted Princess dress and visited five castles in three different cities in order to capture these gorgeous snaps.

To top it all off, he then gave the photo to his daughter for Valentine's Day and her reaction was everything!

Josh Rossi is already a well established photographer with over 20k followers on his Instagram account. He dedicated his Beauty & The Beast post to his daughter along with this message, "Alright guys it's here! My Valentine's gift to my daughter Nellee! Thanks to @elladynae for the awesome dresses!"

PIC: Josh Rossi Instagram

Josh's Instagram account is full of incredible photoshopped images (the best ones definitely feature Nellee).

 

Just messin around in after effects

A post shared by Josh Rossi (@joshrossiphoto) onNov 24, 2016 at 11:07am PST

 

My wife begged me to do a killer invite for our 2 year old's bday.

A post shared by Josh Rossi (@joshrossiphoto) onJul 15, 2015 at 10:01am PDT

