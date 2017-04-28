This Couple's Selfie Has Seriously Creeped Out The Whole Of Twitter & For Good Reason

If any photo will force you to do a double take then THIS is the one.

Crop circles, what goes on inside Kanye West's brain and Bigfoot are just some of things that us mere humans will never actually be able to explain. And then there is this selfie...

i love my girlfriend even if shes a gemini pic.twitter.com/BXa7NTZOJ8 — andy (@extracis) April 26, 2017

In just two days, Twitter user Andy has had nearly 50 THOUSAND retweets on his super creepy selfie.

Why is it creepy you ask... HAVE YOU SEEN HIS GF'S REFLECTION IN THE MIRROR?! And now we won't be able to sleep for the next few weeks, so, thanks, k, bye!

PIC: Twitter @extracis

However, other people (who are most definitely not as much of a scaredy cat as us) have pointed out that it is a play on the word 'Gemini'. As we all know the star sign is symbolised by 'twins' and it is all merely a photoshopped joke.

@queenjosephine_ @mjsunshine_ @extracis lol the joke is that geminis have "two faces" /personalities, they are the twin sign. this is a doctored photo playing off of that. — gurns (@steeezepizza) April 27, 2017

Well...thanks Andy for nearly giving us a heart attack. Your mad photoshop skills worked!

