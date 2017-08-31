Teen Wolf's Colton Haynes Is "So Disappointed", As He Slams Hollywood For Its Homophobia In Epic Rant

"So much of the focus is on your personal life"

Colton Haynes has had his fair share of iconic roles - he's appeared as Jackson Whittemore in 'Teen Wolf' and Arsenal in 'Arrow'. But he has had enough with the "homophobia" in Hollywood.

Taking to Twitter, the American actor, model and singer, posted several messages, clearing his disappointment with the way certain actors are treated when it comes to casting.

15 months after he publicly announced his sexuality, Colton opened up about losing certain jobs to other actors based on his personal life. "Hollywood is so f***ed up. So much of the focus is on your personal life & has nothing to do with the talent you have to bring to the table

After thanking the likes of Ryan Murphy, the creator of 'Glee', and Jeff Davis, the man who created 'Teen Wolf', Colton continued to say "So disappointed in how Hollywood cant understand that playing a character has nothing to do with how u live your personal life", in front of his 1.96 million followers.

Colton has since appeared alongside Scarlett Johansson in 'Rough Night', as well as in Greg Berlanti's (another man Colton thanked in his Twitter message) 'Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda'.

