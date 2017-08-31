Teen Wolf's Colton Haynes Is "So Disappointed", As He Slams Hollywood For Its Homophobia In Epic Rant

31 August 2017, 09:11

Colton Haynes Homophic Rant

"So much of the focus is on your personal life"

Colton Haynes has had his fair share of iconic roles - he's appeared as Jackson Whittemore in 'Teen Wolf' and Arsenal in 'Arrow'. But he has had enough with the "homophobia" in Hollywood.

Taking to Twitter, the American actor, model and singer, posted several messages, clearing his disappointment with the way certain actors are treated when it comes to casting.

> You Can't Even Get A Text Back & Teen Wolf's Colton Haynes Is Over Here Getting Engaged TWICE

Colton Haynes Paris Fashion WeekPic: Getty

15 months after he publicly announced his sexuality, Colton opened up about losing certain jobs to other actors based on his personal life. "Hollywood is so f***ed up. So much of the focus is on your personal life & has nothing to do with the talent you have to bring to the table

After thanking the likes of Ryan Murphy, the creator of 'Glee', and Jeff Davis, the man who created 'Teen Wolf', Colton continued to say "So disappointed in how Hollywood cant understand that playing a character has nothing to do with how u live your personal life", in front of his 1.96 million followers.

Colton has since appeared alongside Scarlett Johansson in 'Rough Night', as well as in Greg Berlanti's (another man Colton thanked in his Twitter message) 'Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda'.

> Download Our App To Keep Up-To-Date With All The Latest And Greatest News!

Can we just appreciate how much Daniel Radcliffe needs to make an appearance in 'Stranger Things'?

Stranger Things vs. Harry Potter

What would happen if the worlds of Stranger Things and Harry Potter collided?

01:03

Trending On Capital FM

Jeremy McConnell Steph Davis Caben albi

Jeremy McConnell’s About To Return To Reality TV & Steph Davis Is NOT Impressed

Demi Lovato

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Selena Gomez cuddles The Weeknd whilst he plays vi

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Look What You Made Me Do
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  2. 2
    What About Us artwork
    What About Us
    Pink
    itunes
  3. 3
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  4. 4
    More Than Friends artwork
    More Than Friends
    James Hype feat. Kelli Leigh
    itunes
  5. 5
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix) artwork
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    Little Mix & CNCO
    itunes
  6. 6
    Sun Comes Up artwork
    Sun Comes Up
    Rudimental feat. James Arthur
    itunes
  7. 7
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Justin Bieber & Bloodpop
    itunes
  8. 8
    Subeme La Radio artwork
    Subeme La Radio
    Enrique Iglesias Feat. Matt Terry & Sean
    itunes
  9. 9
    Rain artwork
    Rain
    The Script
    itunes
  10. 10
    Despacito (Remix) artwork
    Despacito (Remix)
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin B
  11. 11
    Feels artwork
    Feels
    Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell & Katy Perr
    itunes
  12. 12
    Pretty Girl (Cheat Codes x Cade Remix) artwork
    Pretty Girl (Cheat Codes x Cade Remix)
    Maggie Lindemann
  13. 13
    Your Song artwork
    Your Song
    Rita Ora
  14. 14
    There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  15. 15
    Attention artwork
    Attention
    Charlie Puth
  16. 16
    One Last Time
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  17. 17
    Slow Hands artwork
    Slow Hands
    Niall Horan
  18. 18
    Symphony artwork
    Symphony
    Clean Bandit & Zara Larsson
  19. 19
    Miracles (Someone Special) artwork
    Miracles (Someone Special)
    Coldplay & Big Sean
    itunes
  20. 20
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  21. 21
    Wild Thoughts artwork
    Wild Thoughts
    DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
    itunes
  22. 22
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  23. 23
    Instruction artwork
    Instruction
    Jax Jones Feat. Demi Lovato & Stefflon D
    itunes
  24. 24
    Back To You artwork
    Back To You
    Louis Tomlinson Feat. Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  25. 25
    Mama artwork
    Mama
    Jonas Blue Feat. William Singe
  26. 26
    Came Here For Love artwork
    Came Here For Love
    Sigala Feat. Ella Eyre
    itunes
  27. 27
    Galway Girl artwork
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
  28. 28
    Power artwork
    Power
    Little Mix Feat. Stormzy
  29. 29
    Strip That Down artwork
    Strip That Down
    Liam Payne Feat. Quavo
  30. 30
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit Feat. Sean Paul & ...
  31. 31
    Unforgettable artwork
    Unforgettable
    French Montana Feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  32. 32
    Mi Gente artwork
    Mi Gente
    J Balvin & Willy William
    itunes
  33. 33
    Boys artwork
    Boys
    Charli XCX
    itunes
  34. 34
    Crying In The Club artwork
    Crying In The Club
    Camila Cabello
  35. 35
    Chasing Highs artwork
    Chasing Highs
    Alma
    itunes
  36. 36
    2U artwork
    2U
    David Guetta Feat. Justin Bieber
  37. 37
    Real Life artwork
    Real Life
    Duke Dumont & Gorgon City Feat. Naations
    itunes
  38. 38
    Bestie artwork
    Bestie
    Yungen Feat. Yxng Bane
    itunes
  39. 39
    No More Sad Songs artwork
    No More Sad Songs
    Little Mix Feat. Machine Gun Kelly
  40. 40
    Get Low artwork
    Get Low
    Zedd feat. Liam Payne
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site