Coffee Shop Makes Heartbroken Woman Cry All The Way To Work & Prove That Not All Superheroes Wear Capes

Random acts of kindness, FTW.

Sometimes you come across a total stranger who just completely makes your day, right?

Well, for one woman, that stranger came in the form of her local coffee shop barista.

Reddit user GoldenBoy2191 shared a note online that the shop received from a heartbroken woman after they simply gave her a free coffee. “Yesterday a woman came through our stand upset, we hooked her up with a drink on us”, the post is aptly titled.

The woman proceeded to break down in front of the baristas and told them all about her “stupid, cheating, lying” boyfriend, who, it turns out, has a pregnant wife at home.

They offered her advice and made sure that she got the best, free coffee that they could ever offer her.

“I ugly cried the whole way to work. That was literally the most you could have done for me and I am so grateful for your kindness”, the woman commented.

Is it just us or is it getting a bit dusty in here? We’re not crying, you’re crying.

