Teen Wolf's Cody Christian Finally Speaks Out After His Nude Video Leaked

2 February 2017, 11:02

Cody Christian nudes leaked

"Love each and every one of you with all of my heart. "

There's something going on in the world of hit US shows, because a load of our fave stars are getting their intimate photos and videos leaked left, right and centre.

Just days before his Teen Wolf co-star Tyler Posey and weeks after his Pretty Little Liars on-screen sister Lucy Hale had their nudes revealed to the world, Cody Christian suffered the same fate.

Cody Christian & Tyler Posey(Getty)

Cody, who plays Theo in Teen Wolf, had an intimate video appear online last month, but when his co-star Tyler Posey went viral for the same reason, fans were convinced it was to support his colleague.

Either way, Cody's stayed pretty quiet on the subject - until now.

The hunky actor took to Twitter to thank his hundreds of thousands of followers for their support ahead of Teen Wolf's mid-season winter finale.

With Teen Wolf wrapping up this year, Cody's gonna have a lot of time on his hands - which we're SURE will be spent maintaining that tidy physique...

