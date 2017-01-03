We're Absolutely Sure That When You Click On This Shirt, It Has Magical Powers... WTF?!

3 January 2017, 07:25

Magical Shirt

This is the black and gold dress x 1,000.

Ah. 2017. We can finally say goodbye to all of those dilemmas of what colour that dress is - white and gold. Blue and black. IT'S BEEN TWO YEARS. We never have to discuss some trippy clothing ever again.

Oh, wait. Thanks a lot, Twitter.

> No-One Can Find The Cat In This Picture, And The Entire Internet's Gone Crazy!

Twitter user, @mmmadelinee, uploaded a simple selfie. Sure, she thought she might get a few likes, 'cause she was feeling her look. The end. What she didn't expect was to become a viral sensation when people started clicking on the picture.

Magical ShirtPic: Twitter

You see, when you look at the original picture, it just looks like an ordinary striped shirt, but when you click on it, the spooky magic stuff happens. It goes all wavy and blurry.

WHY, TWITTER?! WHY ARE YOU DOING THIS TO US?!

Would it be weird to go into the shop and ask if they sell the shirt that's making everyone freak out on Twitter? That's cool, right?

You May Also Like...

The Best Bits Of Louisa Johnson 2016!

We LOVE Louisa, and this is exactly why...

02:14

Trending On Capital FM

Shawn Mendes Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Watch ALL The Live Performances From The Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Cheryl

Cheryl Shows Off An Even Bigger ‘Pregnancy Bump’ As She Visits Kimberley Walsh’s New Baby

Cheryl

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik cosy up for sweet photos

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Zara Larsson Instagram New Year's Eve

This Week's Top 10 (1st January 2017)

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  2. 2
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  3. 3
    I Would Like artwork
    I Would Like
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  4. 4
    Love My Life artwork
    Love My Life
    Robbie Williams
    itunes
  5. 5
    24K Magic artwork
    24K Magic
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  6. 6
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  7. 7
    So Good artwork
    So Good
    Louisa Johnson
    itunes
  8. 8
    Black Beatles artwork
    Black Beatles
    Rae Sremmurd
    itunes
  9. 9
    Starboy artwork
    Starboy
    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
    itunes
  10. 10
    Sexual artwork
    Sexual
    NEIKED feat. Dyo
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site