Clean Bandit Talk New Song 'Rather Be' On Max's Show - Video

Clean Bandit stopped by Max's Capital FM show this evening (19th January) to reveal all about their newly released single 'Rather Be' and what's next for the group in 2014.

The British group are all ANYONE is talking about right now thanks to their incredible new single, following a string of critically acclaimed hits over the past year.

We're No.1 on @BigTop40 with @MarvinHumes! Freaking out a bit now! Download Rather Be so we can keep it there! http://t.co/E7WvbWVNH0 — Clean Bandit (@cleanbandit) January 19, 2014

During their chat with Max the rising stars revealed just who their dream collaborations would be, as well as reacting to the news that 'Rather Be' had reached number one on the Vodafone Big Top 40 on the first day of release.

It's @CleanBandit what an incredible song Rather Be is..good luck today guys! pic.twitter.com/nJm1mgzL2n — Marvin Humes (@MarvinHumes) January 19, 2014

