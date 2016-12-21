37 Christmas Presents Every Nineties Kid Begged For...

By Matt Tarr

How many of these awesome Christmas gifts did you REALLY want!?

If you grew up in the nineties, you'll no doubt have some fond memories of Christmas presents that you were bought and loved, or ones that you always wanted but never actually got (thanks Santa!).

Well we had a little think and put together a list of the essential Christmas presents that every nineties kid absolutley had to have - we'd be happy to get half of these today tbh!

So how many of these incredible gifts did you actually own then?

1. Furby

I still have a original #Furby the Christmas one he doesn't work though he used to though. He was a limited edition to. pic.twitter.com/05GSlrOoEz — Carolyn Sweet (@CarolynSweet87) December 9, 2016

2. Tamagotchi

My secret santa at work got me a pink tamagotchi and I love it. I'll be spending my Christmas Day reliving 1998. pic.twitter.com/k8Pzglzvus — Luke Powney (@LukeDPowney) December 20, 2016

3. Everything Barbie...

When all your barbie clothes are from the 90s, you start to feel old #barbie #nineties pic.twitter.com/eVXNdPT0 — MR. (@monimarie926) August 21, 2012

4. ...Or Action man

Santa, this is what I want for Christmas. A little militant action man of my own. pic.twitter.com/Gt73ycQDMJ — Sameer (@Riio821) July 14, 2013

5. Gameboy

7. Everything Teletubbies

Early Christmas gift for the squad because we're the Teletubbies pic.twitter.com/3pl4hQjAt0 — Buttercat (@DanaMalang) September 20, 2015

8. Playstation

My PS1 is covered in Christmas glitter. How it happened I'll never know. I haven't started this thing up in years. pic.twitter.com/g9ofJXNxze — Nate (@Mega_Umbreon) December 2, 2015

7. Poster Of Your Favourite Band (Probably Spice Girls)

My work partner just dropped bomb on me, that he had a Spice Girls poster on his wall back in the day. Come on man! pic.twitter.com/7nV9qoAlcn — Todd Parker (@tparker4vu) June 22, 2016

8. The Latest Huge Hit On Casette (Or CD If You're Lucky)

So I just found a picture of my brother getting a Britney Spears cassette tape for his birthday... my life is complete pic.twitter.com/saXvHcxSdP — Alexis Marx (@AlexismarxA) October 14, 2016

9. Etch-a-sketch

Just had my Christmas Dinner, so full now playing with my new Etch-a-Sketch now! pic.twitter.com/rMgAh3oUsu — JazZ (@jangobijazmine) December 25, 2015

10. Pogs

just want Pogs for christmas pic.twitter.com/HRlVtg7QR2 — uɐpuɐɹq (@thenewbrandan) December 25, 2014

11. Tech Deck

when he take u to his room and he got his own tech deck ramp pic.twitter.com/3XVf0h9yif — (@KKlanderud) December 8, 2016

12. Sega Lock On

When SEGA Lock-On came out in 1993, I thought AR was ready!

But it just reflected an lcd digit onto the lens... :( pic.twitter.com/q273tzKSGT — הגﮰ G (@_Lan_Di_) November 24, 2014

13. Sylvanian Families

Santa brought my kids Sylvanian Families last Christmas. What does he bring this Year? Christmas is always enjoyable! pic.twitter.com/P9YUtaQd — Chello (@Chello0109) December 24, 2012

14. Buzz Lightyear

I remember when i was 7 years old and I never got the Buzz Lightyear I wanted for Christmas. The day has come. pic.twitter.com/opZoYrX5mo — Juancho (@juancarlocobar) December 27, 2015

15. Polly Pocket

"Polly Pocket" that's all I wanted for Christmas pic.twitter.com/FWwuaEh5R1 — Keyoncé Knowz (@Simplyy_Kiondra) April 30, 2016

16. Every Remote Controlled Car Ever

17. Kick Master

Who remembers owning a Kickmaster as a kid? pic.twitter.com/3Bya7sgPW6 — 90s Football (@90sfootball) September 7, 2015

18. Meccano

Half a century in this life, and got my second ever #Meccano set for Christmas. pic.twitter.com/ERAxoFk1wJ — AndyT (@dieselglider) December 25, 2014

19. Karaoke Machine

My little brother got a karaoke machine for Christmas............ TURN UP pic.twitter.com/8gkccucVZ9 — Prisilla (@SillaXoXo) December 26, 2013

20. Dance Mat

Found my retro PS1 dance mat. Who's coming over? pic.twitter.com/U3STjJXNJJ — (@partytimeash) April 11, 2014

21. Dreamphone

When I got this for Christmas I felt like I had one the lottery #tbt #dreamphone #90skid pic.twitter.com/kgijMvYhQE — ChristineDoesDrama (@chrisdoesdrama) July 3, 2014

23. Talkboy

24 Walkie Talkies

Sister bought my Spider-Man walkie talkies for Christmas, we're playing armies now @HannahhTilstone pic.twitter.com/fjQO8CC7 — Lucy Tilstone (@_lucetilstone) December 31, 2012

25. My Baby All Gone

26. Cabbage Patch Kids

Fun Fact: I got a cabbage patch kids doll for christmas when I was 2. I carried it with me all through preschool. pic.twitter.com/0gpgMG9eND — Faux Angst (@postmodern_kid) December 30, 2014

27. Mr Frosty

I wonder, will there ever be a Christmas when I don't still yearn for a Mr Frosty maker? #retroyearnings pic.twitter.com/JpAPzpWyyx — V Spencer-Eves (@v_spencereves) December 16, 2015

28. Stretch Armstrong

I got a Stretch Armstrong for Christmas once and it broke open within 20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/RBT2pbHkWJ — @@@@@ (@Very_Dad) December 23, 2014

29. Spirograph

I really want a Spirograph for Christmas #tweetsfrom1994 pic.twitter.com/beGhkAbgRi — hASHLIbrowns (@ashdmitch) December 9, 2014

30. Sky Dancers

Anyone remember these, think there called sky dancers. There from the 90's, havnt seen them in years they were in storage at my grandparents pic.twitter.com/imPOvg4VcO — Destiny LittleHawk (@NativeSunbow) October 30, 2016

31. Beanie Babies

Dropped off a bin of Beanie Babies (remember them?) @StAnnsCenter from parent's house. Christmas joy for great kids pic.twitter.com/hTluvx74sW — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) December 22, 2014

32. N64

33. Frustration

34. Blo Pens

All i want for christmas are blo pens again pic.twitter.com/0cDtmuiHCj — Lauren (@RadShad10) November 26, 2013

35. Screwball Scramble

What was your favourite game as a child? Ours was Screwball Scramble! Oh the fun we had.. pic.twitter.com/IhtQgO7p3z — Gallimore's (@Gallimores) November 20, 2016

36. Everything WWF

37. Slinky