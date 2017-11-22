Chrissy Teigen Is Expecting A Baby And John Legend Wants Maury To Prove That The Child Is His

“It’s John’s!”

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are banter central so of course their baby announcement would be nothing less than banter-rific.

The pair who are already parents to one-year-old Luna revealed the news in the most chilled but cutest way by using little Luna to announce the happy news.

In a video posted on Instagram by Chrissy, captioned: "It’s John’s!", the 31-year-old asks the toddler: “Luna, what’s in here?” before she sweetly replies: “Beebee. Bae. Bae” as she points at her mum’s belly.

Not missing a beat, John Legend dived in his wife’s comments and cheekily wrote: "Maury will have the final word on this" giving us all the lols.

The proud dad-to-be (again) then went on Twitter to share the good news simply captioning a link to the video alongside two baby emojis and two love hearts. Ahh, bliss.

Congratulations guys!