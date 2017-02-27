These Photos Of Chrissy Teigen Asleep During The Oscars Award Ceremony Are 100% Our Monday Vibes

Best. Thing. Ever.

Chrissy Teigen is basically our ultimate girl crush.

Our hero.

Between her sassy comebacks and clap-backs on Twitter to her swoon-worthy relationship with John Legend, there is legit nothing this girl can do wrong in our eyes.

And now, at the most prestigious awards ceremony in the calendar - The Oscars 2017 - Chrissy Teigen made her boldest move to date.

She fell asleep.

During the awards ceremony.

Yes, really.

And thankfully for us, the internet has generated A LOT of memes to document the moment and we couldn’t be more grateful.

Chrissy Teigen sleeping during the Oscars is my 2017 mood pic.twitter.com/PWMnk9aTP1 — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) February 27, 2017

I think my favorite part of the Oscars so far has been Chrissy Teigen sleeping on John. She is my spirit animal. pic.twitter.com/bgabC5fmqM — LV (@lxvelxuisa) February 27, 2017

That’s all. k, bye.

