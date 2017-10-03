“Stop Sending Threatening Voice Notes” - Chris Hughes Ends Katie Price Feud With One Savage Message

3 October 2017, 15:26

He wants to put a stop to the whole thing once and for all.

It's been well documented that Love Island's Chris Hughes and model Katie Price have had an ongoing feud in recent weeks, ever since Chris claimed Katie had sent him flirty messages.

Well after Katie denied the whole thing and Chris leaked the screenshots on Twitter things have been tense. Now though, Chris has decided to end things once and for all and shared a serious but savage message aimed at Katie on Twitter.

> Katie Price Publicly Denied Sending Chris Hughes Flirty Texts, So He Brutally Leaked Them All Online

Following the release of his debut single 'Little Bit Leave It' alongside his Love Island pal Kem Cetinay, Chris decided he needed to move on from his public argument and even revealed that Katie had been sending his GF Olivia threatening voice notes!

Chris tweeted his message to Katie alongside the caption, "I done with this s**t now. You're looking to get back at me, your desperate. Stop sending threatening voice notes to my girlfriend too."

In his note to Katie the Love Island star hit out saying, "Katie Price get your head out your a**e and focus on your own life, your children and your children and stop harassing myself and Olivia."

"I outed you because that's what I do when I'm accused of lying or being told I'm not telling the truth. I have no shame or embarrassment showing those messages you sent me. I have no regrets either so just accept that someone stood up to you and called you out on it."

"You're making up lies you've lived your life through for years. Focus on yourself. I couldn't care about you in the slightest. You've showed your true colours. Go away, make up s**t about me, show everyone these bulls**t messages you've created."

"For anyone with half a brain cell, on Snapchat you can add someone via contacts. That way you'll see I haven't sent you anything. Bitch about me, call me names, tell every paper this bulls**t, I stand by who I am and not going to let someone like you mug me off."

"Accept the fact you've shown colours in those messages I released last week and stop looking to equalise. I'm done with your bulls**t. Leave me and my girlfriend alone to live our lives. and don't threaten her again saying you will destroy our careers."

"You've been shamed , live with it, move on.[sic]"

Well that's that then eh. No messing about from Chris.

The news that Olivia has been receiving threatening voice notes from Katie will come as a surprise to most people as that wasn't public knowledge previously.

There was strong support from people online following Chris' outburst and it seems that there are a lot of people on his side. Hopefully this will be the end of the feud and he can go on focus on his music career properly as it begins at super quick pace.

Whilst you're here, check out what you've got to look forward to on Chris and Kem's show 'Straight Outta Love Island'...

