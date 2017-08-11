Chloe Khan Had A Meltdown & Sacked Her Make Up Artist On Insta After She Did Such A Bad Job

11 August 2017, 12:07

Chloe Khan leaving the ITV studios, London.

That’s… that’s not how you contour.

We’ve all had those moments where we’ve done our make up in less than ideal lighting and been horrified how it looks on photos, so we kind of feel for Chloe Khan right now…

Stage Invaders! 15 Times Fans Got A Little TOO Close To Their Pop Star Idols

The reality star had a total meltdown on Instagram after her make up artist did a total bodge job on her face after turning up late and having to do her make up in the car.

She told her followers, “I’m absolutely gutted about how I looked today. So y’all can chill with the shit DMs, I already know. It’s not her fault but it’s traffic but I was let down last min with make-up artist and then we had to do it in the car.

“Half the things have been forgot to be done and my foundation is about ten shades lighter than my face and my cheek bone contour is practically on my jaw. If we have a shoot or any plans today cancel it because I just wanna go home.”

It affected her so much Chloe even went so far as to sack her make up artist, explaining, “F**k new team and new people. Today was meant to be a slay day with so much good things on and instead it’s stressy and s**t.”

She had been on This Morning to talk about her bodged nose job which has left her unable to breathe properly, and she took to Instagram to thank her fans for supporting her after posting her rant.

 

After her botched nose job, would @chloe.khan consider surgery again? #thismorning

A post shared by This Morning (@thismorning) onAug 10, 2017 at 1:21pm PDT

She told them, “Thanks guys. I’m getting some nice DMs as well now which I really appreciate. I understand what people are saying if they think I’m being a drama queen. The problem is that years ago I looked like absolute s**t on TV.

“So the thing is now, I don’t really do that much TV. Yeah I do things now and again. But when I do, I have to look good otherwise I get killed on social media, on everywhere.

"I’m not on Geordie Shore. I’m not on TOWIE. If I look s**t today, I don’t have a chance to look good tomorrow. Do you understand? I just can’t look s**t. 

"It’s annoying. It was last minute. I had a make-up artist booked but found out when she was already meant to be there that she wasn’t going to get there until I had to leave so we had to do it in the car. It’s just s**t. I really like the girl and I don’t want to put her on blast but the make-up was really bad.

“The other thing is as well is that I don’t really care what people say. If I think I look banging I don’t care what people say. But if I know I look like s**t and then people are picking on my insecurities.”

> Download Our App, And We'll Keep You In The Loop With Your Fave Celebs, 24/7!

Charlotte Crosby Trolls The Haters With Her 'Natural' Lips

00:32

Trending On Capital FM

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez

These 12 Things Will Prove That You & Your BFF Are Totally Friends For Life

Perrie Edwards cheers on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain a

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Demi Lovato wears a green sequin leotard on stage

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Feels artwork
    Feels
    Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell, Katy Perry
    itunes
  2. 2
    Subeme La Radio artwork
    Subeme La Radio
    Enrique feat. Matt Terry & Sean Paul
    itunes
  3. 3
    Despacito (Remix) artwork
    Despacito (Remix)
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin B
  4. 4
    Sun Comes Up artwork
    Sun Comes Up
    Rudimental feat. James Arthur
    itunes
  5. 5
    Rain artwork
    Rain
    The Script
    itunes
  6. 6
    New Rules artwork
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  7. 7
    Came Here For Love artwork
    Came Here For Love
    Sigala & Ella Eyre
    itunes
  8. 8
    Pretty Girl (Cheat Codes x Cade Remix) artwork
    Pretty Girl (Cheat Codes x Cade Remix)
    Maggie Lindemann
  9. 9
    Wild Thoughts artwork
    Wild Thoughts
    DJ Khaled ft Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
    itunes
  10. 10
    Despacito (Remix) artwork
    Despacito (Remix)
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin...
    itunes
  11. 11
    Unforgettable artwork
    Unforgettable
    French Montana Feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  12. 12
    Power artwork
    Power
    Little Mix feat. Stormzy
  13. 13
    Your Song artwork
    Your Song
    Rita Ora
  14. 14
    There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back artwork
    There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  15. 15
    Slow Hands artwork
    Slow Hands
    Niall Horan
  16. 16
    Mama artwork
    Mama
    Jonas Blue feat. William Singe
  17. 17
    One Last Time artwork
    One Last Time
    Ariana Grande
  18. 18
    Malibu artwork
    Malibu
    Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  19. 19
    Attention artwork
    Attention
    Charlie Puth
  20. 20
    Strip That Down artwork
    Strip That Down
    Liam Payne Feat. Quavo
  21. 21
    Symphony artwork
    Symphony
    Clean Bandit & Zara Larsson
  22. 22
    Back To You artwork
    Back To You
    Louis Tomlinston & Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  23. 23
    Miracles (Someone Special) artwork
    Miracles (Someone Special)
    Coldplay & Big Sean
    itunes
  24. 24
    Crying In The Club artwork
    Crying In The Club
    Camila Cabello
  25. 25
    I'm the One artwork
    I'm the One
    DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber , Quavo, ...
    itunes
  26. 26
    Sorry Not Sorry artwork
    Sorry Not Sorry
    Demi Lovato
    itunes
  27. 27
    2U artwork
    2U
    David Guetta Feat. Justin Bieber
  28. 28
    Know No Better artwork
    Know No Better
    Major Lazer feat. Travis Scott, Camila...
    itunes
  29. 29
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  30. 30
    Something Just Like This artwork
    Something Just Like This
    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
    itunes
  31. 31
    Chasing Highs artwork
    Chasing Highs
    Alma
    itunes
  32. 32
    Either Way artwork
    Either Way
    Snakehips & Anne-Marie Feat. Joey Bada$$
    itunes
  33. 33
    Instruction artwork
    Instruction
    Jax Jones Feat. Demi Lovato & Stefflon D
    itunes
  34. 34
    Get Low artwork
    Get Low
    Zedd feat. Liam Payne
    itunes
  35. 35
    Everything Now artwork
    Everything Now
    Arcade Fire
    itunes
  36. 36
    Real Life artwork
    Real Life
    Duke Dumont & Gorgon City feat. Naations
    itunes
  37. 37
    Swalla artwork
    Swalla
    Jason Derulo Feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Doll
    itunes
  38. 38
    Galway Girl artwork
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
  39. 39
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
  40. 40
    Praying artwork
    Praying
    Kesha
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site