The Chicken Connoisseur Filled In As Someone's Valentine's Date & It Was Seriously Awkward

15 February 2017, 16:13

Chicken Connoisseur

Yes, it was in a Chicken shop.

When the Chicken Connoisseur burst into our lives back at the end of 2016, he became one of our favourite YouTubers.

His hilarious Pengest Munch show sees him travel to various chicken shops around London and review their food and it's seriously entertaining.

People Are Losing Their Minds Over How Old The Pengest Munch 'Kid' Really Is

So when we heard he'd gone on a chicken shop date for Valentine's Day, we really hoped their would be video footage of this incredible moment in time...and there is!

Elijah Quashie Pengest Munch YouTube

Picture: YouTube

Turns out that our loveable Chicken Connoisseur was actually filming an episode of Chicken Shop Date for another YouTube channel run by Amelia Dimoldenberg. She usually finds herself chatting with UK music stars on her dates, but after being stood up, Mr Pengest Munch himself stood in.

Not a bad date to have in a chicken shop, you might think - someone who knows everything there is to know about chicken and is super funny too. Well unfortunately for these two the actual date was awkward AF.

It was all tongue in cheek though and turned out to be a proper lol-fest.

After the date, Amelia spoke about her experience to Complex, saying "I think most people leave a first date not knowing how well it went. Are they into me? Did I talk too much? Will they want to see me again?"

"I've found that it's easy to measure the success of a date when the guy you are dating is more concerned with the chicken he is eating than you. I'm pretty sure if The Chicken Connoisseur had Tinder he would swipe left for me and right for a chicken burger."

Doesn't sound like there'll be a second date anytime soon then!

You may also like...

Drake's Dad Just Gave Us ANOTHER Reason As To Why Drake's The Nicest Guy Going!

(As if we needed any more reasons...)

00:48

Trending On Capital FM

Snapchat accounts fashion week

27 Of The Best Snapchat Accounts To Follow Throughout Fashion Month

Kanye West steps out with blonde hair

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Taylor Swift

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Gazmoji

7 Of The Best Custom Celeb Emoji Apps You NEED To Have From Kimoji To Gazmoji & More

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  3. 3
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  4. 4
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever artwork
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever
    ZAYN & Taylor Swift
    itunes
  5. 5
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  6. 6
    Be the One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  7. 7
    Chained To The Rhythm artwork
    Chained To The Rhythm
    Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley
    itunes
  8. 8
    Play That Song artwork
    Play That Song
    Train
    itunes
  9. 9
    Paris artwork
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
    itunes
  10. 10
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & ...
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site