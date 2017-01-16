Here's How To See If Someone Is Secretly Logged In To Your Facebook Account & How You Can Stop Them

16 January 2017, 08:54

It might be worth double checking how many devices and locations are logged in to your Facebook.

Let's be honest fraping is a bit 'done' now, however there's still some muppets out there that like to upload something 'hilarious' like fake baby scan. 

So wanna find out if that annoying mate or a nosy ex is having a snoop through your Facebook account?

Here's how. 

When logged into Facebook (either on your phone, tablet or computer) go to these options.

Settings > Security > Where you’re logged on .

 

When you hit 'Edit', you'll be taken to a page where you can see where you have logged onto across all devices.

Not only this, but you'll be able to see whether your Facebook account was being used on a desktop, smartphone or Android.

The IP address is even revealed, meaning you can find out the location of said device as well as the last time that specific machine was used to log into your account. Sneaky or what? 

If you don't like the look of one of the devices, simply hit the "End activity" button and boom, that person is kicked out and forced to log in again.

