Charlotte Crosby’s “In Talks” To Return To Geordie Shore & YES This Needs To Happen ASAP

Gaz Beadle’s no longer in the show AND she’s single again… perfect timing?!

Geordie Shore’s not been the same without some of its original cast, but with Sophie Kasaei and Holly Hagan returning to the show, it looks like Charlotte Crosby might be the next one to come back.

Charlotte originally left the show after she suffered a tragic ectopic pregnancy with her co-star, Gaz Beadle’s baby, but as he has recently left the show, it would seem the perfect time to come back.

She also split from her boyfriend, Stephen Bear, this week and was seen on a night out with the current cast – as well as being said to be in talks with MTV producers.

A source told The Sun, “Charlotte is on a few MTV shows so she’s always talking to producers. With Charlotte returning to her old friends this could be one of the biggest signs yet that she’s returning to the show that made her and she loves.

“Nothing is confirmed yet, but no one is certainly ruling out a return.”

This NEEDS to happen – how funny would another series with Charlotte in it be?!