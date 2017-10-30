Charlotte Crosby’s Forced To Deny That She’s Dating TOWIE’s Pete Wicks After This Group Pic

Come on, guys…

She might be fresh out of a relationship with Stephen Bear, but Charlotte Crosby’s fans have already eyed up a new man for her… none other than TOWIE’s Pete Wicks, apparently!

After Charlotte was snapped sitting next to Pete in a purely platonic group pic, people were quick to wonder what was going on between the pair of them, as he is also newly single after his split from Megan McKenna.

Charlotte posted a snap of her with Pete, her Geordie Shore castmate Holly Hagan and James Lock, Yazmin Oukhellou and Amber Turner on Instagram which got the rumour mill buzzing.

I called it Pete Wicks n Charlotte Crosby will be hooking up — dusty (@sophsduck) October 30, 2017

Saw a photo of Pete and Charlotte now that's definitely a couple I'd love to see — chelsss (@__chelss_x__) October 29, 2017

How cute would @P_Wicks01 and @Charlottegshore be together! Weapon couple — donya roy (@donyaroy_xx) October 29, 2017

Omg @Charlottegshore and @P_Wicks01 if they did hook up that would be a seriously Hot AF couple — Anika (@meek_anika) October 27, 2017

@Charlottegshore I really do HOPE u exchanged numbers with @P_Wicks01 — Sasha Copeland (@MrsCsasha) October 27, 2017

Charlotte and Pete soon took to the comments section of her post to clarify that they were nothing more than mates, and that she was good friends with Pete’s ex, Megan, too.

They WOULD look amazing together, but we love that Char respects the girl code about dating your pals’ exes even more.