'Stranger Things'' Nancy & Jonathan Made Out In A Chicken Cottage & The Pics Are Eleven Out Of 10

Stranger things have happened.

Ah, young love. Isn't it just the stuff of dreams? And when it's between two gorgeous young actors who both star in the biggest TV show around, it just makes the whole thing even more special... until you wind up at a Chicken Cottage.

When they're not saving the world as Nancy & Jonathan on 'Stranger Things' the pair have sparked a hot off-screen romance and it looks like Charlie (Jonathan) has been showing Natalia around the nation's capital.

The pair were spotted hanging out with none other than 'Game Of Thrones' legend Maisie Williams at a pub before moving on to grab some food:

PIC: GOFF PHOTOS

Nancy Wheeler at a Chicken Cottage. ICONIC.

Fans have of course...gone a little crazy at the sight of it:

she came all the way from america to have chicken cottage so cute — freems (@wfrma) November 15, 2017

charlie and natalia in chicken cottage is a mood — ms leah (@papathirsto) November 15, 2017

