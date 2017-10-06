Chantelle Connelley Is Coming Back To Geordie Shore & The Fights Have Already Started!

6 October 2017, 14:33

Chantelle Connelley

She’s already embroiled in Twitter beef with the other cast members… awkward!

It’s hard to forget Chantelle Connelly’s acrimonious exit from the Geordie Shore house about a year ago, but it looks like the controversial star is heading back into the house… and the fights have already started!

WATCH: James Arthur Gets His Own Back On Roman Kemp & Brutally Waxes His Legs For Global's Make Some Noise Day!

Chantelle announced her return on Twitter:

And then revealed that she had been told by a friend that they had overheard Sophie Kasaei and Chloe Ferry talking about her at a hair salon, to which Chloe replied that they were just discussing her coming back to the show:

However, that wasn’t quite good enough for Chantelle, who slammed the other girls for being haters:

It comes after Chantelle slammed her housemates for being “two-faced snakes” when she originally walked out of the house following an epic row while the show was filming in Greece.

She typed, “'Bunch of 2 faced snakes! Don't even think any of them like each other but call themselves family”.

She told MTV at the time, “I left the show because I couldn’t stand living with two-faced people any longer. I find the house very snakey. I feel like I was the only one in the house that was real. If I had something to say to someone, I’d be the first to say it to their face.

“Everyone else in that house seemed to have a problem doing that. It was all Chinese whispers instead of approaching us.”

Well, we can’t wait to see what happens when she comes back to the show… it’s sure to be fiery! 

> Download Our App To Learn About All The Ways YOU Can Make Some Noise!

Trending On Capital FM

Monster Mash Up 2017 Win Tickets

Win Tickets To This Year's Monster Mash Up With VOXI All Weekend On Capital!

Cheryl takes to the L'Oreal catwalk after giving b

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Kylie Jenner At The Zoo

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Too Good At Goodbyes artwork
    Too Good At Goodbyes
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  2. 2
    What About Us artwork
    What About Us
    Pink
    itunes
  3. 3
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix) artwork
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    Little Mix & CNCO
    itunes
  4. 4
    Lonely Together artwork
    Lonely Together
    Avicii feat. Rita Ora
    itunes
  5. 5
    Havana artwork
    Havana
    Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug
    itunes
  6. 6
    Crybaby artwork
    Crybaby
    Paloma Faith
    itunes
  7. 7
    Dusk Till Dawn artwork
    Dusk Till Dawn
    ZAYN feat. Sia
    itunes
  8. 8
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  9. 9
    Hurtin Me artwork
    Hurtin Me
    Stefflon Don feat. French Montana
    itunes
  10. 10
    Heartline artwork
    Heartline
    Craig David
    itunes
  11. 11
    Rockstar artwork
    Rockstar
    Post Malone Feat. 21 Savage
    itunes
  12. 12
    Look What You Made Me Do
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  13. 13
    Ready For It artwork
    Ready For It
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  14. 14
    Heavy
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  15. 15
    Rain artwork
    Rain
    The Script
    itunes
  16. 16
    Man's Not Hot
    Big Shaq
    itunes
  17. 17
    Sun Comes Up artwork
    Sun Comes Up
    Rudimental feat. James Arthur
    itunes
  18. 18
    Your Song artwork
    Your Song
    Rita Ora
  19. 19
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Justin Bieber & Bloodpop
    itunes
  20. 20
    Feels artwork
    Feels
    Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell & Katy Perr
    itunes
  21. 21
    Stargazing (feat. Justin Jesso)
    Kygo
    itunes
  22. 22
    Mama artwork
    Mama
    Jonas Blue Feat. William Singe
  23. 23
    Slow Hands artwork
    Slow Hands
    Niall Horan
  24. 24
    Despacito (Remix) artwork
    Despacito (Remix)
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin B
  25. 25
    Back To You artwork
    Back To You
    Louis Tomlinson & Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  26. 26
    More Than Friends artwork
    More Than Friends
    James Hype feat. Kelli Leigh
    itunes
  27. 27
    Subeme La Radio artwork
    Subeme La Radio
    Enrique Iglesias Feat. Matt Terry & Sean
    itunes
  28. 28
    What Lovers Do (feat. SZA)
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  29. 29
    There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  30. 30
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  31. 31
    If I'm Lucky artwork
    If I'm Lucky
    Jason Derulo
    itunes
  32. 32
    Too Much To Ask
    Niall Horan
    itunes
  33. 33
    Swish Swish (feat. Nicki Minaj)
    Katy Perry
    itunes
  34. 34
    Bestie artwork
    Bestie
    Yungen Feat. Yxng Bane
    itunes
  35. 35
    Unforgettable artwork
    Unforgettable
    French Montana Feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  36. 36
    Symphony artwork
    Symphony
    Clean Bandit & Zara Larsson
  37. 37
    Mi Gente artwork
    Mi Gente
    J Balvin & Willy William
    itunes
  38. 38
    Power artwork
    Power
    Little Mix Feat. Stormzy
  39. 39
    Came Here For Love artwork
    Came Here For Love
    Sigala & Ella Eyre
    itunes
  40. 40
    Instruction artwork
    Instruction
    Jax Jones Feat. Demi Lovato & Stefflon D
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site