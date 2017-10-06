Chantelle Connelley Is Coming Back To Geordie Shore & The Fights Have Already Started!

She’s already embroiled in Twitter beef with the other cast members… awkward!

It’s hard to forget Chantelle Connelly’s acrimonious exit from the Geordie Shore house about a year ago, but it looks like the controversial star is heading back into the house… and the fights have already started!

Chantelle announced her return on Twitter:

Who would of thought me returning back to @mtvgeordieshore — chantelle connelly (@ChantelleGShore) October 5, 2017

And then revealed that she had been told by a friend that they had overheard Sophie Kasaei and Chloe Ferry talking about her at a hair salon, to which Chloe replied that they were just discussing her coming back to the show:

So I just been the topic of @Chloe_GShore and @SophieKasaei_ convo in the salon there's always some one ear wigging — chantelle connelly (@ChantelleGShore) October 5, 2017

We weren't slagging you off at all we we're talking about you coming back to Geordie as you tweeted before https://t.co/6CNIDHvCb7 — Chloe ferry (@Chloe_GShore) October 5, 2017

However, that wasn’t quite good enough for Chantelle, who slammed the other girls for being haters:

@Chloe_GShore weren't you just telling my bro a week ago how much you miss and love me u changed ya tune now ya sober babe — chantelle connelly (@ChantelleGShore) October 5, 2017

Bitches hattttinnngggg , still tho I don't blame yaz — chantelle connelly (@ChantelleGShore) October 6, 2017

It comes after Chantelle slammed her housemates for being “two-faced snakes” when she originally walked out of the house following an epic row while the show was filming in Greece.

She typed, “'Bunch of 2 faced snakes! Don't even think any of them like each other but call themselves family”.

Bunch of 2 faced snakes ! Don't even think any of them like each other but call themselves family https://t.co/TwxF835zkp — chantelle connelly (@ChantelleGShore) November 23, 2016

She told MTV at the time, “I left the show because I couldn’t stand living with two-faced people any longer. I find the house very snakey. I feel like I was the only one in the house that was real. If I had something to say to someone, I’d be the first to say it to their face.

“Everyone else in that house seemed to have a problem doing that. It was all Chinese whispers instead of approaching us.”

Well, we can’t wait to see what happens when she comes back to the show… it’s sure to be fiery!

