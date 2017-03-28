Chance The Rapper's Looking For An Intern & It Could Be You! Applications Are Now Open...

Fancy working with one of the hottest rappers in the world!?

The last couple of years have been pretty monumental for Chicago's Chance The Rapper.

Not only did he release his incredible album 'Coloring Book' back in 2016 to huge critical acclaim, but this year he also won three GRAMMYs! Not bad eh.

Well it seems that as he's becoming more and more successful, his team is starting to expand and now YOU have the chance to become part of it!

Taking to Twitter recently, Chance sent several tweets to his followers and invited them to join him as he makes his rise to the top of the rap game...

I'm looking for an intern, someone with experience in putting together decks and writing proposals — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 27, 2017

I want intern resumes formatted as creative decks, pitches or proposals ctrinternsubmissions@gmail.com https://t.co/p7aRGv4gwn — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 27, 2017

When asked if there was a specific deadline for people to send in their applications, Chance revealed that he's looking for someone specific and that there's no rush...so you've got time to prepare people!

No take your time, I'm trying to find someone specific https://t.co/u4R9Hb8j23 — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 28, 2017

You may have to relocate to America, but you can always Facetime your friends and family, right? It is a pretty incredible opportunity after all, so we're sure they'll understand.

I know "intern" has a negative connotation but the job I'm looking to fill doesn't really have an official title yet. But it is a "job". — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 28, 2017

Pitch yourself — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 28, 2017

