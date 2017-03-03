14 Times Fans Got A Little TOO Close To Their Pop Star Idols

Now Playing
Too Good Drake feat. Rihanna Download 'Too Good' on iTunes
3 March 2017, 13:14
With Ariana Grande coming face to face with a fan on stage yesterday, check out all the times fans went too far and scared - or even injured - their music idols.
There's no shame in ADORING your favourite pop stars, but sometimes fans get a little too close to the line... or go MILES past it.
Check out these videos below of the fan encounters the stars would probably rather forget, or barely escaped from with their lives!
After security eventually decided to act on a random fan approaching Ariana whilst she belted out a tune on stage, her reaction was absolutely amazing. Concerned about the fan's safety, she could be heard saying "be gentle" - way to take the situation in your stride Ariana!
WATCH: Fan Gets On Stage At Ariana Grande Gig
00:47
The 'XO' superstar took being basically man-handled by one of the #BeyHive well and truly in her stride. As security tussled with the chap, she said, "Hey, hey - it's alright. He just got excited that's all", and proceeded to shake his hand and tell him she loved him too. Bey... you're a better person than us!
We won't lie to you - this is difficult to watch! The ferocity and speed at which the flying shoe comes at Harry will make you wince, especially when you see him crumple to the floor after it hits!
Oh... and once more from a different angle, just in case the first time didn't make you cringe enough...
The 'Shake It Off' star was performing in London on her 'Red' tour back in 2014 when she headed up to the top of a flight of stairs on the stage, only to suddenly find herself face-to-face with a member of the audience!
It looks like the bloke wanted to give her a note of some kind but SOMETHING tells us Tay wasn't too keen in the intense encounter.
After a fan lobbed the candy treat at her during a concert out in Melbourne, Katy pretended to be knocked down to the stage announced, "I never thought I would by by lollipop!"
The original Princess Of Pop was mid-lyric when she suddenly realised there was a strange man on stage coming towards her. Suffice to say, our Brits was MORE than a little perturbed and pretty much has a full-on panic until security remove the chap.
This is SO not cool - as Niall limps around the stage one fan decided just after he had surgery on his leg would be the PERFECT moment to throw a heavy shoe right at the Irish heart-throb.
Unsurprisingly it does NOT help matters, but luckily Niall has his bandmates on hand to call out the naughty fan for a telling off.
The Maroon 5 frontman turned around to find the over-excited fan had launched themselves at him, and had to physically remove her hands before she knocked him over.
Security stepped in and took her away but this one REALLY could've gotten nasty, and Adam seemed a little freaked out!
The 'Where Are U Now' star was all in the moment performing (topless, we might add) to his fans at a gig in Sao Paolo, Brazil, when suddenly a bottle of water whacked him on the arm.
Biebs whips his head around, looks like a wounded puppy for half a second... before leaving the stage entirely. Some people just ruin it for all the rest of us, eh?
The US star was playing the fashion show even when a striding model with giant angel wings went THIS close to swiping Ari's head as she strutted her stuff past the performing stage. Ms. Grande's face said it all...
Whilst performing with her fellow 5H ladies in Monterrey, one fan couldn't resist running up to his favourite band member and grabbed Ally. Security quickly swooped in but Ally ended up being knocked to the floor!
She was also grabbed by a fan whilst walking through an airport with her 5H ladies too! She must be wondering 'why always me?'
Ally is little and small don't hurt her #727TourMonterrey also don't blame all MTY for this, it was just one fan pic.twitter.com/4vAQWMErCX— Shady Facts 5H (@ShadyFacts5H) September 28, 2016
Best Stage Falls Ever!
The best stage falls from the world of pop!
01:25