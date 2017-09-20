17 Celebrity Fears That'll Totally Make You Feel Better About Your Own Slightly Strange Phobias

With Halloween upon us we find out what puts the spooks up some of pop's biggest stars.

It's kinda refreshing to know that even our favourite pop stars and celebrities are scared of things - just like us.

Spiders, flying, small spaces - it's all common things to have a phobia off and we are not alone. Check these out!

> Kylie Jenner Faced One Of Her Biggest Fears & We Legit Can't Stop Watching Her Squirm

Kylie Jenner - Butterflies



Whilst they're one of the most beautiful things in the world, it seems that the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is actually terrified of them.

So you can imagine what happened when Kylie went out to London Zoo and ventured into the butterfly exhibit. Well you don't have to imagine it because it was all captured in the video: Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Fear Of Butterflys 00:41 Alongside her BFF Jordan and her assistant Victoria, Kylie couldn't look more on edge and literally squirms from start to finish.

Harry Styles - Roller Coasters

It turns out One Direction's Harry Styles is in fact scared of roller coasters... The 'Steal My Girl' singer reportedly had a panic attack at an LA theme park when faced with boarding one of the rides. May be best stick to the tea cups, Harry!

Jennifer Lawrence - Falling

Understandable! J Law has tripped up more times than we can remember, there was that time on the red carpet, and that other time she went to collect her Oscar. It's not surprising the poor girl has a fear of falling.

The Hunger Games actress told The Sun, "I get so nervous before going down red carpets — particularly after that fall at the Oscars".

Jennifer Lawrence (Again) - Flying

Jennifer Lawrence might be an Oscar winner, yes, but you probably won’t want to sit next to her on a long plane journey. Or any plane journey to be honest. The actresses has revealed that she “not afraid of the airplane, I’m afraid of me on the airplane and losing control of myself”. So much so that she’s even acted on her fear of flying in the past, going so far as to shout that the plane was going down whilst on a flight. “You know when they hit an air pocket and it feels like you’re falling? I did it on a night flight one time, ‘We’re going down! It’s coming down!’”, she continued. However, things got progressively worse for J.Law and her phobia as it was later revealed that she once tried to jump out of an Air France plane because of her extreme claustrophobia. “I can’t believe I didn’t get arrested. I got really claustrophobic and I had to get out”, she concluded WOAH.

Britney - Thunder And Lightning

Britney's fear of lightning was uncovered on an episode of The X Factor USA. Brit freaks out mid-audition from an odd power surge on stage.

Surely with all her stage pyros, Britters would be used to spectacular flashes and loud bangs. Don't worry Britney, we don't think anyone noticed...

Demi Lovato - Elevators

A fan asked the 'Heart Attack' singer her biggest fear in a live web chat, Demi replied with what we deem to be a totally rational fear. There's a reason for 'emergency' buttons in lifts, and we can imagine no one wants to be in one long enough to find out why!

Demi confessed to having been stuck in 3 different elevators.

Taylor Swift - Sea Urchins

In fact, Taylor has a list of fears! Including the under water sea urchins known for their glass sharp spikes, earwigs, cynics, Googling herself and getting arrested.

Beyonce - Loneliness

If her song 'Scared Of Lonely' is anything to go by, it seems Queen Bey is afraid of being alone. Luckily she's got her man and daughter Blue Ivy to keep her company. Don't panic Bey, there's millions of people who wouldn't mind keeping you company.

Jade Thirwall - Clowns

A visit to Disneyland earlier this year was a bit of a struggle for easily scared Jade. The Little Mix singer said she is afraid of "everything; clowns, heights, spiders, everything".

"I'm a bit of a wimp usually, but because my boyfriend paid for it, I felt that I had to try to be a cool girlfriend and go on everything so I just had to." Jade told Digital Spy.

Nicki Minaj - Escalators

It all began when the rap diva had to take an escalator for a photo op. The bootylicious babe was wearing heels high enough to reach the top shelf of a supermarket, so naturally she called the paparazzi over to her, fearing taking the escalator down a floor.

We're calling it Escalaphobia.





Zac Efron - Nudity

Reportedly in his High School Musical days, Zac Efron had a fear of stripping in front of an audience... With a bod like that we find this impossible to believe. The beef cake actor says eating bugs and all sorts of other 'gross' foods whilst travelling never caused a threat, however nudity was once a issue for him.

After THAT moment at the EMA's earlier this year we're judging Zac may no longer be so afraid of being in the buff in public.

Justin Bieber - Sharks

The Biebs has expressed his fear of sharks in a number of interviews. The 'Boyfriend' singer has to stick to the shallow end, saying he fears not being able to see the ocean floor below him. Who knows what could lurk beneath?

It's ok Justin, you're still all man to us.

Orlando Bloom - Pigs

Yep, those cute little piglets terrify the Pirates of the Caribbean actor! According to sources, when Orlando was on set of his film Kingdom of Heaven, he ran away from the pigs as fast as he could.

Helen Mirren - Talking On The Phone

One that is totally relatable for basically everyone, the actress is terrified of talking on the phone. Commenting, "It makes me so nervous. I always avoid picking it up if I can... The invention of the answering machine was amazing".

Adele - Seagulls

Apparently Adele's phobia of seagulls all started when she was 9 years old. "I was walking down the promenade in Tenby eating [an ice cream], when this huge f*****g seagull came down and swiped it off me... I thought it was going to take me away with it."

Cameron Diaz - Doorknobs

Rumour has it, she's so scared of them that she refuses to even touch them. Reportedly, it's because of the germs that they collect which is totally fair.

Kendall Jenner - Tiny Holes







The model and reality star revealed on her website that she's terrified of anything with small holes: honeycomb and mousse included. She simply declared, " 'Anyone who knows me knows that I have really bad trypophobia".





(Yes, it's so common that it has an actual name!)





Gemma Collins revealed her fears back in 2014...





Gemma Collins Reveals Her 'I'm A Celeb' Fears Back In 2014 00:59



