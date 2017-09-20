17 Celebrity Fears That'll Totally Make You Feel Better About Your Own Slightly Strange Phobias

20 September 2017, 16:40

Celeb phobias revealed

With Halloween upon us we find out what puts the spooks up some of pop's biggest stars.

It's kinda refreshing to know that even our favourite pop stars and celebrities are scared of things - just like us.

Spiders, flying, small spaces - it's all common things to have a phobia off and we are not alone. Check these out!

> Kylie Jenner Faced One Of Her Biggest Fears & We Legit Can't Stop Watching Her Squirm

Kylie Jenner - Butterflies


Whilst they're one of the most beautiful things in the world, it seems that the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is actually terrified of them. 

So you can imagine what happened when Kylie went out to London Zoo and ventured into the butterfly exhibit. Well you don't have to imagine it because it was all captured in the video:

Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Fear Of Butterflys

00:41

Alongside her BFF Jordan and her assistant Victoria, Kylie couldn't look more on edge and literally squirms from start to finish.

Harry Styles - Roller Coasters

It turns out One Direction's Harry Styles is in fact scared of roller coasters... The 'Steal My Girl' singer reportedly had a panic attack at an LA theme park when faced with boarding one of the rides. May be best stick to the tea cups, Harry!

Jennifer Lawrence - Falling

Understandable! J Law has tripped up more times than we can remember, there was that time on the red carpet, and that other time she went to collect her Oscar. It's not surprising the poor girl has a fear of falling.

The Hunger Games actress told The Sun, "I get so nervous before going down red carpets — particularly after that fall at the Oscars".

Jennifer Lawrence (Again) - Flying

Jennifer Lawrence might be an Oscar winner, yes, but you probably won’t want to sit next to her on a long plane journey. Or any plane journey to be honest. 

The actresses has revealed that she “not afraid of the airplane, I’m afraid of me on the airplane and losing control of myself”. 

So much so that she’s even acted on her fear of flying in the past, going so far as to shout that the plane was going down whilst on a flight.  

“You know when they hit an air pocket and it feels like you’re falling? I did it on a night flight one time, ‘We’re going down! It’s coming down!’”, she continued. 

However, things got progressively worse for J.Law and her phobia as it was later revealed that she once tried to jump out of an Air France plane because of her extreme claustrophobia. “I can’t believe I didn’t get arrested. I got really claustrophobic and I had to get out”, she concluded

WOAH.

Britney - Thunder And Lightning

Britney's fear of lightning was uncovered on an episode of The X Factor USA. Brit freaks out mid-audition from an odd power surge on stage.

Surely with all her stage pyros, Britters would be used to spectacular flashes and loud bangs. Don't worry Britney, we don't think anyone noticed...

Demi Lovato - Elevators

A fan asked the 'Heart Attack' singer her biggest fear in a live web chat, Demi replied with what we deem to be a totally rational fear. There's a reason for 'emergency' buttons in lifts, and we can imagine no one wants to be in one long enough to find out why!

Demi confessed to having been stuck in 3 different elevators.

Taylor Swift - Sea Urchins

In fact, Taylor has a list of fears! Including the under water sea urchins known for their glass sharp spikes, earwigs, cynics, Googling herself and getting arrested.

Beyonce - Loneliness

If her song 'Scared Of Lonely' is anything to go by, it seems Queen Bey is afraid of being alone. Luckily she's got her man and daughter Blue Ivy to keep her company. Don't panic Bey, there's millions of people who wouldn't mind keeping you company.

Jade Thirwall - Clowns

A visit to Disneyland earlier this year was a bit of a struggle for easily scared Jade. The Little Mix singer said she is afraid of "everything; clowns, heights, spiders, everything".

"I'm a bit of a wimp usually, but because my boyfriend paid for it, I felt that I had to try to be a cool girlfriend and go on everything so I just had to." Jade told Digital Spy.

Nicki Minaj - Escalators

It all began when the rap diva had to take an escalator for a photo op. The bootylicious babe was wearing heels high enough to reach the top shelf of a supermarket, so naturally she called the paparazzi over to her, fearing taking the escalator down a floor.

We're calling it Escalaphobia.

It all began at the NBA Player’s Association Gala when the rap diva had to take an escalator (*gasp!*) down one whole floor. Nicki Minaj just could not do it, so she had the paparazzi come to her for pictures. Escalaphobia or not, this lady will get her photo op!

Read More: What Does Nicki Minaj Fear? | http://popcrush.com/nicki-minaj-fear/?trackback=tsmclip
It all began at the NBA Player’s Association Gala when the rap diva had to take an escalator (*gasp!*) down one whole floor. Nicki Minaj just could not do it, so she had the paparazzi come to her for pictures. Escalaphobia or not, this lady will get her photo op!

Read More: What Does Nicki Minaj Fear? | http://popcrush.com/nicki-minaj-fear/?trackback=tsmclip

Zac Efron - Nudity

Reportedly in his High School Musical days, Zac Efron had a fear of stripping in front of an audience... With a bod like that we find this impossible to believe. The beef cake actor says eating bugs and all sorts of other 'gross' foods whilst travelling never caused a threat, however nudity was once a issue for him.

After THAT moment at the EMA's earlier this year we're judging Zac may no longer be so afraid of being in the buff in public. 

Justin Bieber - Sharks

The Biebs has expressed his fear of sharks in a number of interviews. The 'Boyfriend' singer has to stick to the shallow end, saying he fears not being able to see the ocean floor below him. Who knows what could lurk beneath?

It's ok Justin, you're still all man to us.

Orlando Bloom - Pigs

Yep, those cute little piglets terrify the Pirates of the Caribbean actor! According to sources, when Orlando was on set of his film Kingdom of Heaven, he ran away from the pigs as fast as he could.

Helen Mirren - Talking On The Phone

One that is totally relatable for basically everyone, the actress is terrified of talking on the phone. Commenting, "It makes me so nervous. I always avoid picking it up if I can... The invention of the answering machine was amazing".

Adele - Seagulls

Apparently Adele's phobia of seagulls all started when she was 9 years old. "I was walking down the promenade in Tenby eating [an ice cream], when this huge f*****g seagull came down and swiped it off me... I thought it was going to take me away with it."

Cameron Diaz - Doorknobs

 
Rumour has it, she's so scared of them that she refuses to even touch them. Reportedly, it's because of the germs that they collect which is totally fair.

Kendall Jenner - Tiny Holes



The model and reality star revealed on her website that she's terrified of anything with small holes: honeycomb and mousse included. She simply declared, "'Anyone who knows me knows that I have really bad trypophobia". 

(Yes, it's so common that it has an actual name!)

Gemma Collins revealed her fears back in 2014... 

Gemma Collins Reveals Her 'I'm A Celeb' Fears Back In 2014

00:59


Trending On Capital FM

Kim Kardashian

WATCH: Kim Kardashian Reveals The Craziest Thing A Fan Has Asked Her To Do For Them

Ellie Goulding and Liam Payne at the Armani LFW ev

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Kylie Jenner's New Rose Hair

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Too Good At Goodbyes artwork
    Too Good At Goodbyes
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  2. 2
    What About Us artwork
    What About Us
    Pink
    itunes
  3. 3
    New Rules artwork
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  4. 4
    Lonely Together artwork
    Lonely Together
    Avicii feat. Rita Ora
    itunes
  5. 5
    Look What You Made Me Do artwork
    Look What You Made Me Do
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  6. 6
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix) artwork
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    Little Mix & CNCO
    itunes
  7. 7
    More Than Friends artwork
    More Than Friends
    James Hype feat. Kelli Leigh
    itunes
  8. 8
    Swish Swish artwork
    Swish Swish
    Katy Perry feat. Nicki Minaj
  9. 9
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Justin Bieber & Bloodpop
    itunes
  10. 10
    Rain artwork
    Rain
    The Script
    itunes
  11. 11
    Dusk Till Dawn artwork
    Dusk Till Dawn
    ZAYN feat. Sia
    itunes
  12. 12
    Piece By Piece (Idol Version) artwork
    Piece By Piece (Idol Version)
    Kelly Clarkson
    itunes
  13. 13
    Ready For It artwork
    Ready For It
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  14. 14
    Sun Comes Up artwork
    Sun Comes Up
    Rudimental feat. James Arthur
    itunes
  15. 15
    Feels artwork
    Feels
    Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell & Katy Perr
    itunes
  16. 16
    Your Song artwork
    Your Song
    Rita Ora
  17. 17
    Subeme La Radio artwork
    Subeme La Radio
    Enrique Iglesias Feat. Matt Terry & Sean
    itunes
  18. 18
    Despacito (Remix) artwork
    Despacito (Remix)
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin B
  19. 19
    Mama artwork
    Mama
    Jonas Blue Feat. William Singe
  20. 20
    Crybaby artwork
    Crybaby
    Paloma Faith
    itunes
  21. 21
    Back To You artwork
    Back To You
    Louis Tomlinson & Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  22. 22
    There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back artwork
    There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back
    Shawn Mendes
  23. 23
    Slow Hands artwork
    Slow Hands
    Niall Horan
  24. 24
    One Last Time artwork
    One Last Time
    Ariana Grande
  25. 25
    Symphony artwork
    Symphony
    Clean Bandit Feat. Zara Larsson
  26. 26
    Shape Of You (Remix) artwork
    Shape Of You (Remix)
    Ed Sheeran Feat. Stormzy
  27. 27
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
  28. 28
    Attention artwork
    Attention
    Charlie Puth
  29. 29
    Came Here For Love artwork
    Came Here For Love
    Sigala & Ella Eyre
    itunes
  30. 30
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
  31. 31
    Boys artwork
    Boys
    Charli XCX
    itunes
  32. 32
    Instruction artwork
    Instruction
    Jax Jones Feat. Demi Lovato & Stefflon D
    itunes
  33. 33
    Galway Girl artwork
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
  34. 34
    Power artwork
    Power
    Little Mix Feat. Stormzy
  35. 35
    Mi Gente artwork
    Mi Gente
    J Balvin & Willy William
    itunes
  36. 36
    Wild Thoughts artwork
    Wild Thoughts
    DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
    itunes
  37. 37
    Unforgettable artwork
    Unforgettable
    French Montana Feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  38. 38
    Bestie artwork
    Bestie
    Yungen Feat. Yxng Bane
    itunes
  39. 39
    Havana artwork
    Havana
    Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug
    itunes
  40. 40
    HurtinÕ Me artwork
    HurtinÕ Me
    Stefflon Don feat. French Montana
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site