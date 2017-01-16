Flippin' Heck! These Popstars BOSSED The Bottle Flip Challenge At The BRITs 2017 Launch!

16 January 2017, 19:55

Celebrity Bottle Flip Challenge

It honestly IS harder than it looks!

The bottle flip challenge has taken the world by storm - and Roman Kemp couldn't miss the chance to get some of our fave popstars to have a go!

BRITs Bottle Flip Challenge

01:09

The likes of Craig David, Anne-Marie, Jonas Blue, Rag'n'Bone Man and Calum Scott all took on Roman's challenge backstage at the BRIT Awards 2017 nominations launch night - with VERY mixed results...

While most of the stars eventually did manage to successfully flip their bottle and have it stand upright, nobody looked cooler after nailing it than 'Fast Car' producer Jonas Blue.

It was 'Alarm' singer Anne-Marie who evoked the best reaction - absolutely losing all chill when she made it on her fifth attempt. And as for Craig David? Well, his talents obviously lie elsewhere...

Popstars Try To Feel Roman's BRITs!

01:21

After bossing the bottle flip, Roman had another challenge up his sleeve - and it might have involved popstars feeling his Brits...

How good are our BRIT Awards nominees at identifying iconic British objects from touch alone? Hit play on the video above to find out!

The 2017 BRIT Awards will be taking place on 22nd February - and we'll be there backstage with unrivalled access, getting all the freshest gossip and winners' reactions as they happen!

Make sure you follow us on Snapchat (CapitalFM) and download the Capital App to make sure you never miss a thing!

