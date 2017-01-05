Here's Why There Was Beef With CBB’s Stacy Francis And Ray J & It Involves Whitney Houston

5 January 2017, 13:45

Stacy Francis and Ray J Big Brother

This has made watching #CBB even juicier...

When Stacy first entered Celebrity Big Brother, everyone did a comedy-style spit take when the X Factor USA contestant announced that she had a brawl with Whitney Houston just days before her death, during her VT.

Well, apparently it was all focused around fellow housemate, Ray J.

> Everyone's Kicking Off After Stacy Francis' Gay Boy "Joke" On CBB

At a pre-Grammy party, Whitney Houston was said to be in a heated row with Stacy, and Ray J - who was apparently dating Whitney at the time - watched all of the drama kick off.

Stacy said, while talking in the Diary Room, "Ray J threw me under the bus. When people in America tried to make me out to be something I wasn’t, he never stood up for me. I want to know why he never said anything" even though the rapper had been a close family friend with Stacy for a long time.

Stacy Francis Celebrity Big Brother - Contestants Enter The HousePic: Getty

Following the dispute with the 'I Will Always Love You Singer', Stacy said "I've known Ray and his family over 15 years; he never came to bat for me."

Stacy then followed it up by saying she needs "a heart to heart with him".

You May Also Like...

Ex On The Beach - Series 6 Teaser

00:45

Trending On Capital FM

Shawn Mendes Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Watch ALL The Live Performances From The Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Cheryl

Cheryl Shows Off An Even Bigger ‘Pregnancy Bump’ As She Visits Kimberley Walsh’s New Baby

Cheryl

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik cosy up for sweet photos

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Celebrity Airbnbs - Kylie Jenner & Tyga

Celebrity Airbnbs: 15 Homes To Rent If You Want To Feel Like An A-Lister

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  2. 2
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  3. 3
    I Would Like artwork
    I Would Like
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  4. 4
    Love My Life artwork
    Love My Life
    Robbie Williams
    itunes
  5. 5
    24K Magic artwork
    24K Magic
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  6. 6
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  7. 7
    So Good artwork
    So Good
    Louisa Johnson
    itunes
  8. 8
    Black Beatles artwork
    Black Beatles
    Rae Sremmurd
    itunes
  9. 9
    Starboy artwork
    Starboy
    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
    itunes
  10. 10
    Sexual artwork
    Sexual
    NEIKED feat. Dyo
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site