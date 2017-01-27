The Truth Behind Nicola McLean's Eye Problem Is Revealed & It's More Serious Than We Thought

27 January 2017, 15:03

Nicola McLean Eye 1

We knew there was more to it than just a dodgy contact lense!

When Kim Woodburn first entered the Celebrity Big Brother house, she clashed with her fellow housemate Nicola almost instantly.

Their battle was lively enough to throw up a number of talking points, but what everyone really wanted to know was why Nicola was holding her right eye throughout the whole thing.

The Moment Jamie Finds Out Bianca Has A Boyfriend Outside The CBB House Is Brutal Viewing

There were claims shortly afterwards that a dodgy contact lense was causing Nicola pain at that exact moment and that it was a coincidence. But now we know there's much more to the story.

Nicola McLean Eye 2

Picture: Channel 5

It turns out that Nicola actually visited an eye surgeon just before entering the CBB house as she was suffering from light sensitivity that was reportedly causing her really bad migraines.

A spokesman for Nicola revealed, "Nicola visited an eye surgeon last month before discovering she suffers from light sensitivity. Indeed, Nicola has been seen wearing dark glasses on occasion in recaps from her exploits in her temporary Borehamwood digs."

So that would make sense as to why we've spotted Nicola wearing dark glasses a lot in the house and why she was covering her eye in that epic Kim duel. However surgery is a pretty big deal, so we hope she's ok!

Speaking to a tabloid about Nicola's eye problems, a CBB source claimed, "She suffers from light sensitivity which is why she wears dark glasses in the morning and evening, and she has to wear special contacts with dark lenses throughout the day."

"This is only a recent development but the eye surgeon has warned her that she may soon need surgery to sort it all out."

Nicola McLean Eye 3

Picture: Channel 5

Nicola has had a rollercoaster of a time in the Celebrity Big Brother house and her constant arguments with the likes of Kim Woodburn and Jedward won't do anything to help her migraines!

But as both Kim and Jedward are up for eviction, she might be able to relax a little bit more very soon indeed.

Love Island Stars Hit Back After Celebrity Big Brother Bans Them From Entering The House

You may also like...

WATCH: Jamie Finds Out About Bianca's Secret Boyfriend!

01:45

Trending On Capital FM

The Devil Wears Prada

The Devil Wears Prada Is 100% Being Turned Into A Musical And Nothing Else Matters RN

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Ariana Grande lounges around in skimpy bodysuit

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Skins Cast

Skins Is Ten Years Old Today So Celebrate Feeling Old AF By Looking At What The Cast Are Up To Now
Calum Hood Selfie Instagram

Just When You Couldn't Love Calum Hood Anymore, Here's 18 Of The Funniest Faces He'll Ever Pull

5 Seconds Of Summer

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  3. 3
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  4. 4
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  5. 5
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  6. 6
    September Song artwork
    September Song
    JP Cooper
    itunes
  7. 7
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie
    itunes
  8. 8
    Paris artwork
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
    itunes
  9. 9
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  10. 10
    Be The One artwork
    Be The One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site