Our First Look Inside The CBB House Reveals The Diary Room’s Not Finished & Launch Night’s Tonight

Celebrity Big Brother House Tour 00:59

Will they get it finished in time?

We've waited for so long, but Celebrity Big Brother is finally here again!

Our first look inside the famous house shows that this year's celebs will be living a life of serious luxury as the house looks totally amazing.

But one thing that was a bit of a shocker was the fact that the Diary Room isn't finished yet and the show launches in a matter of hours!

Rehearsing your launch night dance with your best mate like... #CBB pic.twitter.com/BAOwUZejTe — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) August 1, 2017

Ahead of the show's big launch night tonight, where the likes of Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding and former Ex On The Beach contestant Jordan Davies are set to enter the house, GMB's Richard Arnold took a tour of the house - check the video out above!

Commenting about the fact that the Diary Room hasn't been completed only hours before the show starts, Richard said, "Considering the ink isn’t dry on some of the celebrity contracts, that room isn’t even finished either."

With the Diary Room chair being one of the most highly anticipated parts of the house, fans are gonna have to wait until the launch show to see the big reveal!

HAPPY #CBB LAUNCH DAY ! x — Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) August 1, 2017

We have managed to get a few pics of the place though, so check those out below for a sneak peak at where thsoe celebs will be living for the res tof the summer...

The Famous Stairs Down Into The House

(Pic: Channel 5)

The Kitchen/Dining Area



(Pic: Channel 5)

One Of The Bedrooms



(Pic: Channel 5)

