Celebrity Big Brother Dropped A New Housemate Video Teaser But People Can't Work Out Who It Is

21 December 2016, 15:24

Celebrity Big Brother Mystery Housemate

By Matt Tarr

Have you got any ideas?

Every year before it begins, people are constantly trying to work out exactly who is going to be entering the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Endless amounts of celebs are continuously rumoured to be participating, but this time around Big Brother have been giving us a few hints!

The First Housemate Has Been Confirmed For Celebrity Big Brother & She's Back To Cause More Chaos

The latest teaser has come courtesy of this very intersting video, which has got everybody talking...

Obviously the voice has been changed and the person in question is just a silhouette, but there were a few clues that we managed to get from the video.

Firstly, the person appears to be a man - so that rules out one half of the celebrity population then.

Secondly, the mystery celeb says "Why can't I go into a house and look at showering men?" - a hint about their sexuality perhaps?

Thirdly, they seem to leave drama, explaining, "I know how to bring the drama, how to give the drama, how to take the drama and it's gonna be crazy". However that comment could have been said by pretty much any celeb rumoured to be going into the house!

Celebrity Big Brother 2017

So it all seems very confusing and people have no idea about who this could be. Some fans have shared a thought or two though and Geordie Shore's Nathan Henry is currently the celeb being mentioned by people on social media the most.

Another person who has been mentioned is YouTuber Brad The Lad Long, as is former housemate and Strictly Come Dancing star James Jordan.

So who do you think it could be?

The show begins on 3rd January, so we don't have long until we find out!

You may also like...

Funniest Fake Stories Written About Popstars

The #CapitalJBB stars reveal all!

02:25

Trending On Capital FM

Shawn Mendes Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Watch ALL The Live Performances From The Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Cheryl

Cheryl Shows Off An Even Bigger ‘Pregnancy Bump’ As She Visits Kimberley Walsh’s New Baby

Cheryl

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Mac Miller posts sweet photo of Ariana Grande doin

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Christmas Jumpers

The 8 Celebrities Who Make Pulling Off A Christmas Jumper Look Easy

Capital's A-Z Of 2016

Capital's A-Z Of 2016

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  2. 2
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  3. 3
    When Christmas Comes Around artwork
    When Christmas Comes Around
    Matt Terry
    itunes
  4. 4
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  5. 5
    I Would Like artwork
    I Would Like
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  6. 6
    Just Hold On artwork
    Just Hold On
    Louis Tomlinson And Steve Aoki
    itunes
  7. 7
    I Feel It Coming artwork
    I Feel It Coming
    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
    itunes
  8. 8
    24K Magic artwork
    24K Magic
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  9. 9
    Black Beatles artwork
    Black Beatles
    Rae Sremmurd
    itunes
  10. 10
    Love My Life artwork
    Love My Life
    Robbie Williams
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site