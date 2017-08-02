"No Laughing Matter" - Fans Slam Celebrity Big Brother For 'Mocking Mental Illness' On Launch Night

2 August 2017, 10:58

Shaun Williamson

It wasn't all smiles and cheers on opening night!

For many people the launch night of Celebrity Big Brother is a chance to sit down and plan whether they're about to invest the last few weeks of their summer into watching the whole series.

Well after last night's introductions we certainly will be!

But pretty much straight after the first housemate entered, there was already a controversial moment - no messing around this year. Shaun Williamson aka Barry from Eastenders was the first housmeate in and BB set him a secret task.

Celebrity Big Brother- Shaun Williamson
(Pic: Channel 5)

Shaun was challenged to fake having 'first night nerves' and was told that he had to increase the level of his fake anxiety each time a new housemate entered.

But many CBB viewers weren't happy that the show was using mental illness as the butt of a joke and took to Twitter to share their opinions on the whole thing...

Whilst show producers clearly though they wouldn't offend anyone with their secret task, anxiety is a real and a serious problem for some people, so it's understandable that many people had a negative reaction to it.

Considering that the show hasn't even been on for 24 hours yet, we're sure this won't be the last controversial thing that happens in the next few weeks, so we'll be keeping our eyes peeled!

Nicola McLean and Jamie O'Hara Kiss On Celebrity Big Brother

00:45

