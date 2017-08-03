Love Island Fans Claim CBB's Sam & Jordan Are Copying Chris & Kem And Here's All The Evidence

CBB's Sam & Jordan Play A Trick On Marissa 01:07

Are they trying too hard?

Having only been in the CBB house for two days, Made In Chelsea's Sam Thompson and Ex On The Beach star Jordan Davies have already built up a strong bromance.

But whilst the pair appear to be having genuine, honest fun, many people have claimed that they're actually playing a clever game and are trying to copy Love Island!

During the recent series of Love Island, which finished a week before CBB began, Kem and Chris had one of the most well-loved on-screen bromances ever, so much so that many people even wanted them to win the show as a couple.

With Sam & Jordan now getting on really well, some fans think there's a bit of a copycat situation. The pair have even been getting a bit touchy feely in bed...

Sam Thompson & Jordan Davies Get Very Close On CBB 01:03

In #loveisland we had Chris and Kem...now in #CelebBigBrother we have Jordan and Sam; JAM — Becky Stringfellow (@bexstringo) August 2, 2017

Jordan and Sam have clearly been watching #loveisland and are trying to compete with kem and chris's bromance. Never gonna happen.Cocks #cbb — S A M J A C K S O N (@SammyJ01) August 2, 2017

Jordan and Sam are trying to hard to be Like Chris and kem on #LoveIsland not feeling it #CBB — Ryan Ruckledge (@ryruckledge) August 2, 2017

I hope people don't say Jordan and Sam are the next @chrishughes_22 and @KemCetinay because they have nothing on them. #cbbuk #loveisland — Shannon. (@livelaughdeyes) August 2, 2017

Kem and Chris were known for their rapping on the show and in a recent task (check out the video above) Sam & Jordan can be seen performing their own rap for their fellow housemates.

The Love Island duo even received a call from Stormzy whilst in the villa, so are Jordan & Sam trying to get a Grime star on their side when they run around shouting "Shutdown" in the video above?

It turns out that Jordan is a big Love Island fan too, with the current housemate tweeting about Chris & Kem on more than one occasion...

If it weren't kem #Loveisland would be boring — JORDAN (@JordanWeekender) June 7, 2017

If sex is just sex guess u won't mind when Chris is touring the country doing bits with birds in every city liv .. thought not #LoveIsland — JORDAN (@JordanWeekender) July 17, 2017

So what is this then? Are these two a genuine starting to create a genuine friendship that we can fully get behind and appreciate or are they putting it all on for the cameras to get further in the show?

Hmmm.

