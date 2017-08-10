This Spirited New CBB Housemate Has Joined The Show & Everyone Wants Him To Win Already

Celebrity Big Brother Enjoy A Spiritual Affair 01:28

We think he's been eerily quiet so far!

So far, this series of Celebrity Big Brother has been dominated by Jordan and Sam's bromance, Sarah and Jemma's growing feud and Paul and Karthik's constant battles.

But there's a new housemate in town who is already stealing all the limelight from his felow celebs and Twitter has been going wild for him.

> CBB’s Jemma Lucy Is Actually From A Well Posh Family & She’s Trying To Rebuild Ties With Her Mum

He goes by the name of Malcolm and he revealed himself during a spiritual session with fellow HM Derek Acorah.



(Pic: YouTube)

During the encounter, Jordan was told to remove his clothes and Sandi channeled Derek's nan, telling him to stop smoking, but it was Malcolm who stole the show.

Shaun claimed that Malcolm was the spirit of someone who used to work for Big Brother and fans were instantly loving him, claiming that Malcolm was the most genuine person in the house and even deserved to win!

So there's a new housemate... Malcolm #cbb — Si Hampton (@sbutty) August 10, 2017

So this years winner of #CBB is Malcolm!!!!!! — Grumpy Tuck (@GrumpyTucker) August 9, 2017

Plot twist: the love triangle is actually a square and Malcolm fancies Sam #CBB — Super TV 24/7 (@superTV247) August 9, 2017

#cbb I VOTE MALCOLM THE WINNER OF BB! He's been more entertaining then the rest put together so far!*! — Jan Wilkins (@janwilkins59) August 9, 2017

Malcolm to win #cbb — Hildy DuBois (@a_blooming_loss) August 9, 2017

"Malcolm" stripping @JordanWeekender down to his undies though #cbb — Jayne Morgan (@Jmorgzz) August 10, 2017

This all comes after CBB announced that the series' finale will be on Friday 25th August, meaning that the show is only going to run for just over three weeks.

That'll make it the shortest Celebrity Big Brother for a long time, so maybe don't get too attached to Malcolm and co eh!

Whilst you're here, check out what happened when Sarah and Jemma locked horns in a bitter argument recently...

Sarah Harding & Jemma Lucy Get Into A Heated Argument 02:06

Dive into the Capital app for more CBB goodness and even more hit music chat!