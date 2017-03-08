The Creepiest Posts Have Appeared On The 'Cash Me Ousside' Girl's Insta & It's All A Bit Weird

8 March 2017, 11:12

Danielle Bregoli Instagram Post 2

Prepare to get officially freaked out after seeing these bizarre posts from Danielle Bregoli's Instagram account.

We don't know what it is about the 'Cash Me Ousside' girl that makes us want to know more about her but we just do! She's gone from spoilt brat to releasing a music video with hip-hop star Kodak Black within the space of a few months.

"Cash Me Ousside" Girl Is About To Earn More Than Your Annual Salary to Appear At A Music Festival

A true signpost of how popular she has become would be a look at her Instagram account. At the young age of THIRTEEN, she has already amassed an incredible 7.4 MILLION followers (btw she doesn't follow anybody) getting an average of a million views per post.

danielle bregoli instagram

PIC: Danielle Bregoli/Instagram

However, if you were to check out Bregoli's account today, you'll find something just a little bit disturbing...

 

i ᶏᵯ ᵰ⌀ ᶃ⌀ᶑ ᶂ ᶏ ᶘ ᶊ ᶕ  ᶖ  Ð 0 Ꞁ Демократия умирает во мраке

A post shared by ᵰ⌀ ᶃ⌀ᶑ i ᶏᵯᶂ Ă ᶘ ᶊ ᶓ (@bhadbhabie) onMar 7, 2017 at 10:16am PST

The full video says, "This is the modern day celebrity? This country glorifies and makes famous a young girl for being disrespectful to her mother. She is no role model. She is no idol. She is no God. Pay close to attention to what happens next."

This creepy AF video was then followed by two similar clips with one claiming that 'the leaks begin on Wednesday' and the other starting a countdown. To what, we're not sure...but it is all a little weird right? 

At the end of the day, she's only a kid! Hopefully these 'leaks' aren't going to destroy her!

WATCH: "Like Man, What The F***?!" - The Cash Me Ousside Girl Destroys Kylie Jenner In A Sweary Rant

A last photo was posted with the emblem of what we can only assume is a group of hackers called 'Face Security Group' based in Iceland. They do have their own Instagram account however it is currently set as private. 

PIC: Danielle Bregoli/Instagram

You may also like...

The Kardashians Best Snapchats!

01:28

Trending On Capital FM

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson

After Cheating On Him, Kristen Stewart’s Finally Revealed What She Hated About Dating Robert Pattinson
Little Mix on set of their new video for 'No More

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Selena Gomez posts her first Instagram sequence

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Baby names

2017 Baby Names: 9 Predictions That Could Top The Charts Over The Next 12 Months

Camila Cabello real name

Pop Stars' Real Names: 48 Music Icons' REAL Identities Revealed

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Something Just Like This artwork
    Something Just Like This
    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
    itunes
  2. 2
    Shape Of You (Remix) artwork
    Shape Of You (Remix)
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  3. 3
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  4. 4
    Chained To The Rhythm artwork
    Chained To The Rhythm
    Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley
    itunes
  5. 5
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  6. 6
    Galway Girl artwork
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  7. 7
    Play That Song artwork
    Play That Song
    Train
    itunes
  8. 8
    Ciao Adios artwork
    Ciao Adios
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  9. 9
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  10. 10
    Solo Dance artwork
    Solo Dance
    Martin Jensen
    itunes
  11. 11
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  12. 12
    It Ain't Me artwork
    It Ain't Me
    Kygo feat. Selena Gomez
    itunes
  13. 13
    How Would You Feel (Paean) artwork
    How Would You Feel (Paean)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  14. 14
    Slide artwork
    Slide
    Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean & Migos
    itunes
  15. 15
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  16. 16
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  17. 17
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  18. 18
    Paris artwork
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
    itunes
  19. 19
    Be The One artwork
    Be The One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  20. 20
    Safe Inside artwork
    Safe Inside
    James Arthur
    itunes
  21. 21
    I Feel It Coming artwork
    I Feel It Coming
    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
    itunes
  22. 22
    September Song artwork
    September Song
    JP Cooper
    itunes
  23. 23
    Scared To Be Lonely artwork
    Scared To Be Lonely
    Martin Garrix feat. Dua Lipa
    itunes
  24. 24
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  25. 25
    That's What I Like artwork
    That's What I Like
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  26. 26
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever artwork
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever
    ZAYN & Taylor Swift
    itunes
  27. 27
    Big For Your Boots artwork
    Big For Your Boots
    Stormzy
    itunes
  28. 28
    Cold artwork
    Cold
    Maroon 5 feat. Future
    itunes
  29. 29
    Skin artwork
    Skin
    Rag'n'Bone Man
    itunes
  30. 30
    No Lie artwork
    No Lie
    Sean Paul feat. Dua Lipa
    itunes
  31. 31
    Stay artwork
    Stay
    Zedd feat. Alessia Cara
    itunes
  32. 32
    Can't Stop The Feeling artwork
    Can't Stop The Feeling
    Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  33. 33
    Text From Your Ex artwork
    Text From Your Ex
    Tinie Tempah feat. Tinashe
    itunes
  34. 34
    Swalla artwork
    Swalla
    Jason Derulo feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla...
    itunes
  35. 35
    Helium artwork
    Helium
    Sia
    itunes
  36. 36
    24K Magic artwork
    24K Magic
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  37. 37
    I Would Like artwork
    I Would Like
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  38. 38
    Sexual artwork
    Sexual
    NEIKED feat. Dyo
    itunes
  39. 39
    Love artwork
    Love
    Lana Del Rey
    itunes
  40. 40
    Giants artwork
    Giants
    Take That
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site