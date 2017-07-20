Cash Hughes Already Has His Own Twitter Account & You're Probably Going To Follow Him After He Shades His Own Mum, Olivia

We've somehow gone from hating Chris to loving him.

Incase you’ve been living under a rock for the last 12 hours, the Love Island contestants were all presented with pretend babies to look after.

Yep, that’s right - the Islanders had to become parents after just a few weeks of knowing each other.

They even named their children, with Olivia and Chris deciding to call their baby boy Cash ‘because it’s like, money’.

Viewers loved it so much that they were asking for Chris to lead a single dad life and win the show with his son.

Move over Olivia.

The baby even has his own Twitter account which already has 11,000 followers.

CHRIS CRYING OVER HIS FAKE PLASTIC BABY CASH HUGHES IS SO PERFECT #loveisland — lucie (@_luciejones) July 19, 2017

Chris and Cash Hughes to win #LoveIsland — Matt Nicholson (@MattNich0lson) July 19, 2017

Watching Chris with this baby is literally making my heart melt #LoveIsland — Leigh-anne Prentice (@Leighanne_Ox) July 19, 2017

I love Chris even more after seeing him with the fake baby #loveisland — ANASTAZIA (@__Anastazia__) July 19, 2017

I didn't think I could adore Chris any more but seeing him with this baby....... #loveisland — Rachel Fenton (@RachelFenton_) July 19, 2017

I'm nuts for Chris and Cash Hughes — Lynsey (@lynseym216) July 19, 2017

Chris for full custody of Cash Hughes #loveisland — Scarlett Feathers (@scarlettevee) July 19, 2017

And Chris’ parenting skills were second to none - he even expressed his concern with Sam Gowland who had left his baby next to him on a beanbag in the sun.

To be totally honest though, Cash Hughes' tweets are probably our favourite thing about this story.

getting a DNA test, what if muggy mike is my actual dad?? #loveisland #muggymike — Cash (@hughes_cash) July 19, 2017

spending some quality father son time together #loveisland pic.twitter.com/T9j8JTHsIb — Cash (@hughes_cash) July 19, 2017

they've only gone and dumped me in casa amore ffs #loveisland — Cash(@hughes_cash) July 19, 2017

lowkey wish camilla was my mum #loveisland — Cash (@hughes_cash) July 19, 2017

my mother hates me #loveisland — Cash (@hughes_cash) July 19, 2017

can i legally disown my mother? #loveisland — Cash (@hughes_cash) July 19, 2017

Relive the magical moment that Chris cried over the new arrival...