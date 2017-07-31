Caroline Flack & Mike Have Fuelled More Rumours That They're Hooking Up With These Flirty Photos

They do make a pretty damn good looking couple tbf!

When we first heard the rumours that Caroline Flack was hooking up with Love Island’s ‘Muggy’ Mike, we barely believed it.

But now it seems that the pair are adding further fuel to the fire by posting numerous loved up selfies.

> Rumour Has It That Love Island's Mike Is Dating Presenter Caroline Flack & SORRY, WHAT NOW?!

Mike shared a photo on his Instagram story with the caption, “Who really won Love Island?” as he posed alongside Caroline.

Fellow Islander Chyna Ellis also caught the pair together on her Instagram story as Mike posed with his arm around Caroline’s shoulders.

Caroline herself then posted a photo with the simple but effective caption, “Dream team”.

Dream team @mike_thala @iaindoesjokes A post shared by Caroline Flack (@carolineflack) onJul 30, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

Fans are totally on board with the union… if it is indeed even ‘a thing’.

i feel like caroline flack has defo slept with muggy mike #loveislandreunion — byyy (@byrxn) July 30, 2017

mike and caroline are sleeping together 100% #LoveIslandReunion — lily (@supersonicbws) July 30, 2017

Muggy Mike is gonna stick it on Caroline at the after party... #LoveIsIandReunion — Alex SHAQ Shafiq (@InkedUpSHAQ) July 30, 2017

Caroline flack is so awkward, she's always trying to fit in and be "cool" while she's probs chasing mike #loveislandreunion — dani (@DaniEmilyx) July 30, 2017

#LoveIslandReunion the question is who is the real winners ?? Chris Or Olivia or Muggy Mike or Caroline Flack hahaha — $THOMAS KENNEFICK$ (@YMCMBPuff) July 31, 2017

Muggy Mike 100% nicked Caroline — Harry Patrick Wade (@WadeHarry) July 31, 2017

Caroline flack and muggy mike would actually be cute — Charlotte Judd (@charlojudd) July 31, 2017

I think it's true. Mike and Caroline Flack are dating ....wouldn't blame her if she actually is #LoveislandReunion — Hera (@kkkhnnn) July 31, 2017

Why Montana really went on Love Island may surprise you...