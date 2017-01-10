Cara Delevingne Just Shut Down A Twitter Troll In The Sassiest Way Possible

Hands up who's had enough of Twitter trolls?

Cara Delevingne likes to tease her Twitter followers and Saturday was no different.

She took to the social media platform to share exciting news that she was on her way to do something “incredibly exciting”.

Yes, her tweet was mysterious but it was fairly harmless.

On my way to do something incredibly exciting and I am very nervous — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) January 7, 2017

However, some social media ‘personality’ called Brad Long decided that he wasn’t impressed with the tweet and began to hurl abuse at the model.

FYI, his Twitter bio reads that he is “most famous for telling it like it is”. Something that other people may call trolling.

In this instance, Brad took it upon himself to reply to Cara saying that he hoped that she was interviewing for a “real job” because her “looks will fade”.

@Caradelevingne hopefully an interview for a real job. Your looks will fade, Cara. You can't cash in on your eyebrows forever. — BradTheLadLong (@BradTheLadLong) January 7, 2017

WOW.

Cara being the feisty individual that she is, wasn’t going to stand for it and replied back to Brad and what followed was a war of words.

@BradTheLadLong Grow up and look at the bigger picture. Maybe try read a book or do something actually worthwhile pic.twitter.com/nlGySqQMcl — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) January 7, 2017

@Caradelevingne Stop being rude, Cara. I am just giving you career advice to help you succeed. Maybe listen to it. Might get you somewhere — BradTheLadLong (@BradTheLadLong) January 7, 2017

@BradTheLadLong just pointing out your ignorance. Why would I take career advice from someone who has no idea what they are talking about — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) January 7, 2017

Despite Brad insisting that he was trying to help Cara, he called her rude and then used the seriously overused ‘Do you not know who I am?’.

@Caradelevingne Do you not know who I am? I've had a very successful career I think I know what I'm talking about — BradTheLadLong (@BradTheLadLong) January 7, 2017

URGH. As if.

@BradTheLadLong no I don't but well done. I am sure you do a lot — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) January 7, 2017

@Caradelevingne Well I am very famous so maybe you should update yourself on celeb culture. Anyway, I tried to help. Whatever. — BradTheLadLong (@BradTheLadLong) January 7, 2017

@BradTheLadLong good for you! I hope that makes you happy. You certainly have an interesting way of trying to help people. — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) January 7, 2017

He then ended the conversation by accusing Cara of using him for publicity.

@Caradelevingne Honestly, I am not going to involve myself in an attempt for publicity. Try someone else. — BradTheLadLong (@BradTheLadLong) January 7, 2017

Is he for real? We think her 7 MILLION followers probably trumps his 11,000 just slightly.

Cara then went on a full steam rampage and shut him down once and for all.

You will regret saying that. I am actually trying to do something good. This has nothing to do with my 'looks' https://t.co/93LTs3aKsB — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) January 7, 2017

You are just a another thirsty man who puts people down for attention on twitter and who thinks that looks are all that's important https://t.co/93LTs3aKsB — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) January 7, 2017

Try doing something for the world, period! I have no time no another man trying to tear down a woman for being successful. https://t.co/TXqkzEnDMz — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) January 7, 2017

@Caradelevingne What the hell has this got to do with men and women? I give everyone the truth, man or woman. Can't take it, click 'block' — BradTheLadLong (@BradTheLadLong) January 7, 2017

@BradTheLadLong one day, you will realize that tearing people down is a true reflection of your insecurities. For that I am sorry — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) January 7, 2017

All hail, Queen Cara.

You May Also Like...