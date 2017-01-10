Cara Delevingne Just Shut Down A Twitter Troll In The Sassiest Way Possible

10 January 2017, 12:19

Cara Delevingne Tweet

Hands up who's had enough of Twitter trolls?

Cara Delevingne likes to tease her Twitter followers and Saturday was no different. 

She took to the social media platform to share exciting news that she was on her way to do something “incredibly exciting”.

> WATCH: Cara Delevingne's INSANELY Awkward TV Interview... And Her AMAZINGLY Sassy Response

Cara Delevingne Voted Most Iconic Beauty

Yes, her tweet was mysterious but it was fairly harmless. 

However, some social media ‘personality’ called Brad Long decided that he wasn’t impressed with the tweet and began to hurl abuse at the model. 

FYI, his Twitter bio reads that he is “most famous for telling it like it is”. Something that other people may call trolling.

In this instance, Brad took it upon himself to reply to Cara saying that he hoped that she was interviewing for a “real job” because her “looks will fade”. 

WOW.

Cara being the feisty individual that she is, wasn’t going to stand for it and replied back to Brad and what followed was a war of words. 

Despite Brad insisting that he was trying to help Cara, he called her rude and then used the seriously overused ‘Do you not know who I am?’. 

URGH. As if. 

He then ended the conversation by accusing Cara of using him for publicity. 

Is he for real? We think her 7 MILLION followers probably trumps his 11,000 just slightly.

Cara then went on a full steam rampage and shut him down once and for all.

All hail, Queen Cara.

