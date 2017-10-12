"I Felt Very Scared" - Cara Delevingne Speaks Out About Harvey Weinstein Sexually Harassing Her

"I felt guilty as if I did something wrong."

The news has been filled with allegations of Hollywood producer, Harvey Weinstein, sexually harassing female stars - with may A-listers chipping in.

Now, supermodel and actor, Cara Delevingne, has spoken about her recent interaction with the Oscar-winner.

> Cara Delevingne Was Photoshopped Thinner For Suicide Squad & We've Got The Proof

Taking to Instagram, Cara shared an image that said "Don't be ashamed of your story. It will inspire others". She posted a lengthy caption, describing her encounter, saying "When I first started to work as an actress, i was working on a film and I received a call from‎ Harvey Weinstein asking if I had slept with any of the women I was seen out with in the media.

"It was a very odd and uncomfortable call..." continued the 25-year-old. This is the latest in a long line of allegations against the Hollywood mogul.

During the caption, she mentioned about how he invited her to his room, where he asked her to kiss another woman who was already there.

She went on to say that, after this encounter, she went on to get a role; writing "Since then I felt awful that I did the movie. I felt like I didn't deserve the part. I was so hesitant about speaking out....I didn't want to hurt his family [sic]".

Harvey Weinstein has been fired from the board of The Weinstein Company, having been accused of harassment by the likes of Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News And Gossip

Cara Delevingne dished the dirt on how to have a successful date night, when she spoke to Roman Kemp...