Cara De La Hoyde & Nathan Massey Reportedly Rekindle Romance Just In Time For The Birth Of Their Baby

The baby is due in November!

When Love Island winners Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey split up earlier this year, shortly after they announced that Cara was pregnant with their first baby, we were all pretty shocked.

Since then the two have gone on to appear in their own storyline on TOWIE and have been slowly but surely mending their broken relationship.

Now sources have revealed that the pair have actually managed to rekindle their romance just in time for their baby's birth and it sounds like it's the most perfect timing ever!

This is officially the month im going to meet my little man hurry up bubba I want to squidge you A post shared by Cara Delahoyde (@cara_delahoyde) onNov 1, 2017 at 2:01am PDT

Speaking to The Sun, a close friend of Cara revealed, "Cara and Nathan are very happy at the moment, I think the baby has bought them closer together and I’ve never seen Cara so happy."

"They’ve been out on romantic dates and they’ve been spending the night together every couple of weeks."

They went on to add, "Cara and Nathan are not living together but it’s been rumoured that this is the next natural step for them both. They’re going to make the perfect family."

A post shared by LORD Nathan Massey (@nathanmassey_) onNov 1, 2017 at 6:21am PDT

Cara and Nathan were recently pictured spending the day together relaxing at a spa and are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their baby boy, especially if their comments on social media are anything to go by!

Alongside an Instagram post of himself and Cara, Nathan recently wrote, '1 month to go now , till I meet my baby boy !!!! The excitement is killing me and I think he’s killing @cara_delahoyde now keep going girl you got this, she’s finding it hard to walk or even get up but not long now'.

Cute or what?!



