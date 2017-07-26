Love Island 2016's Cara De La Hoyde & Nathan Are 'Working On Things' As She Admits She Still Has Feelings For Her Ex

Aww yay!

There’s hope yet if you’re still shipping Love Island 2016’s Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey.

The Love Island series two winners are currently expecting a baby together, but broke up after a whirlwind romance and Cara has now admitted that it was because they moved too fast.

However, the couple are on very amicable terms and Cara has now opened up about how they’re dealing with their life together as they approach parenthood.

Talking on Lorraine, she commented that “At the moment I think we’re in the best position we can be for our baby”.

She continued that “We’re both really good friends, we’re working on things, we’re having space. I’d rather that than arguing… we don’t want our baby reading that when it’s older”.

We think it’s so great that they’re making co-parenting work!

They had some practise on the show with a pretend baby!