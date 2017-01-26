Stop What You're Doing - Because McDonald's Are Giving Away Their Secret Big Mac Sauce!

26 January 2017, 11:43

Big Mac Sauce

This. Is. Not. A. Drill.

Along with the Colonel's special blend of 11 secret herbs and spices, McDonald's' Big Mac sauce recipe is one of the holy grails of the food industry.

Try as you might, but no ratio of ketchup and mayo can equal that golden nectar that you can only find in the Golden Arches.

Well, it looks like that's about to change. McDonald's are giving out bottles of its incredible sauce for FREE!

> That Diamond-Shaped Leather Patch On Your Backpack Has A SUPER Useful Purpose!

Okay, so there are some bad sides to this story too... Firstly, it's only available in the States (for now...) and, even more worryingly, it's limited to just 10,000 bottles!

 

A photo posted by Scott Dunne (@scottyd_83) onJan 27, 2016 at 2:22am PST

If you can't take the time off to fly across the Atlantic for a bottle but are still DESPERATE to make a Big Mac at home, don't worry... The last time Maccy's gave these bottle away, one went on eBay for a whopping £65,900! (that's the equivalent of 21,966 Big Macs!)

Okay, so how about something a little more overdraft-friendly? Turns out you CAN make (a pretty decent attempt) at making your own version of McD's sauce at home!

You May Also Like...

Using Nutella As Hair Dye

01:02

Trending On Capital FM

Nathan Sykes' Closer Cover

WATCH: Nathan Sykes' Cover Of 'Starving' Is SO Dreamy, It Got Hailee Steinfeld's Seal Of Approval

Nathan Sykes

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Comments

Loading...

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Ariana Grande lounges around in skimpy bodysuit

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Skins Cast

Skins Is Ten Years Old Today So Celebrate Feeling Old AF By Looking At What The Cast Are Up To Now
Calum Hood Selfie Instagram

Just When You Couldn't Love Calum Hood Anymore, Here's 18 Of The Funniest Faces He'll Ever Pull

5 Seconds Of Summer

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  3. 3
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  4. 4
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  5. 5
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  6. 6
    September Song artwork
    September Song
    JP Cooper
    itunes
  7. 7
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  8. 8
    Paris artwork
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
    itunes
  9. 9
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  10. 10
    Be The One artwork
    Be The One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site